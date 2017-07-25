StartUpSelling, Inc. StartUpSelling is committed to helping agencies and brokers extend their reach and optimize their lead generation efforts."

Many insurance agencies and brokers have yet to leverage video on their insurance agency websites and in their content marketing strategy. Full Motion Video and Kinetic Typography Videos offer a compelling medium that agencies can and should utilize.

It is estimated that 80% of insurance website visitors will watch a video but only 20% will read the content on any given page. Insurance agencies, brokers and wholesalers can leverage video to increase professionalism, improve marketing and drive growth. Video is educational, sticky, effective and entertaining. It conveys complex concepts faster and better than text.

Agencies and brokers can view the new full motion video with kinetic typography here.

Additionally, StartUpSelling offers over 100 free insurance agency marketing videos and recorded webinars in a comprehensive insurance marketing resource library. Topic range from insurance email marketing to insurance search engine optimization. All videos are available on demand for any agency or broker. Popular videos include:



StartUpSelling CEO Alan Blume commented, "Our team of insurance agency marketing experts is committed helping agencies and brokers extend their reach and optimize their lead generation efforts."

