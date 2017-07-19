New Survey: 72 percent of Females Handle the Money in their Household

Although money can be a stressful topic, it is important that couples try to have the conversation early on to make sure they are on the same page with their finances.

When it comes to money there are several decisions couples must make, such as whether to combine their income or not and who is in charge of paying bills. According to a recent survey by national nonprofit American Consumer Credit Counseling, 72 percent of female respondents say they handle the money in their household. Only 26 percent of males say they manage the money in their home.

“There are a variety of considerations and decisions to make when it comes to handling money as a couple,” said Steve Trumble, President and CEO of American Consumer Credit Counseling, which is based in Newton, MA. “First and foremost couples must decide if they plan to open a joint bank account or would prefer to keep their incomes separate. Although money can be a stressful topic, it is important that couples try to have the conversation early on to make sure they are on the same page with their finances.”

Nearly half (40 percent) of respondents say they have a joint checking account with their spouse or partner, while 16 percent claim to have both joint and individual bank accounts, and 20 percent have separate accounts.

According to the survey, more than half – 53 percent – of respondents say they combine their income with their partner or spouse. Sixteen percent of respondents say they only contribute a portion of their earnings and two percent say they do not contribute to the household income. As for household expenses, 68 percent say they share them with their spouse or partner, while only 6 percent do not. Of the respondents who share their income with their partner or spouse, 75 percent also share the household expenses.

When it comes to financial disagreements, 42 percent of respondents say they disagree the most on spending versus saving, followed by credit card usage (13 percent), paying off debt (9 percent), paying off monthly bills (6 percent) and contributing to household expenses (4 percent). According to TD Bank’s 2016 Love and Money Survey, 80 percent of respondents who talk about money at least once a week is happy in their relationships. Meanwhile, 42 percent of unhappy survey respondents said their biggest money mistake was not having the conversation earlier on in the relationship.

This online survey of 204 consumers was conducted by American Consumer Credit Counseling on the organization’s website, http://www.consumercredit.com. You can view an infographic illustrating the survey results here: http://www.consumercredit.com/financial-education/infographics/infographic-couples-and-money/

