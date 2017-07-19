Wavecrest Computing Announces the Release of Cyfin Virtual Appliance

Cyfin Virtual Appliance Visibility is so important today. Human vulnerability can be the weakest link in your business security, exposing a network to a cyber threat like ransomware without even realizing it, or causing critical data loss by using an unsanctioned application Past News Releases RSS Wavecrest Computing Releases...

Wavecrest, a global knowledge and solution leader in Web-use security, today announced a new product offering, Cyfin VM. Provided in the OVA format for broad support of all leading VM vendors and environments, this next-generation offering brings Cyfin’s extensive capabilities to the virtual environment.

“For us, the new Cyfin VM deployment was a highly anticipated advancement in our offerings, allowing for the comprehensive visibility, reporting, and analytics benefits of Cyfin in a virtual appliance environment,” says Dennis McCabe, CEO of Wavecrest. “Visibility is so important today. Human vulnerability can be the weakest link in your business security, exposing a network to a cyber threat like ransomware without even realizing it, or causing critical data loss by using an unsanctioned application with every good intention to do a job more efficiently. Having advance notice of any anomalies in Web-use allows a business to react in advance of an incident reducing the impact, or even in enough time to remove the threat before any damage is done. Cyfin VM gives businesses the visibility to help them do that, in the deployment that best suits their business configuration.”

Cyfin Advanced Employee Web-use Monitoring and Analytics solutions provide customizable charts, manager access, built-in Syslog Server, automatic log file analysis and detection, and ad hoc reporting, as well as the ability to monitor cloud services, produce employee Web-use behavioral analytics, view time online, proactively analyze trends, and more--all to satisfy not just IT but management or HR needs as well. Comprehensive yet easy to use, Cyfin’s highly detailed and interactive reports range from individual user audits to high-level, multi-aspect summaries. Cyfin supports a wide variety of gateway devices and log file formats such as Palo Alto, Check Point, SonicWall, WatchGuard, Fortinet, Cisco, and Sophos.

About Wavecrest Computing

Wavecrest has over 20 years of proven history of providing reliable, accurate Web-use management and Advanced Log File Analyzer products across various industries. Managed Service Providers, IT specialists, HR professionals, Forensics Investigators, and business managers trust Wavecrest's Cyfin and CyBlock products to manage employee Internet usage -- managing cloud services, reducing liability risks, improving productivity, saving bandwidth, and controlling costs. Trusted by large government and commercial organizations such as, US-CERT Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Justice, USPS Office of Inspector General, National Grid, Hoag Hospital, Johns Hopkins, and a growing list of global enterprises and government agencies. We are a proud long-term GSA contract holder. For more information on the company, products, and partners, visit https://www.wavecrest.net