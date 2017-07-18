Steven G. Barringer, an environmental and government law & policy shareholder in the Washington, D.C. office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will present the CLE webinar, “CERCLA Financial Assurance: What Energy Companies Need to Know,” July 18, for Lawline.

The course will review the status of the EPA’s rulemaking under Section 108(b) of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Recovery Act of 1980 (CERCLA or Superfund), and the prospects for similar requirements to be imposed on petroleum and coal products manufacturing. Registration for the course can be found here.

Lawline is a platform for online continuing education. According to its website, Lawline’s instructors represent many of the AmLaw 100 as well as includes faculty from nonprofits, corporations, and government agencies.

Barringer counsels clients on federal legislative, agency and regulatory strategy as well as other governmental relations matters. He focuses his environmental practice on solid and hazardous waste management and disposal, mining and public lands law, regulation of toxic substances, reporting requirements for toxic chemicals, and environmental remediation.

