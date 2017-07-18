The Napa Valley Vintners (NVV), a nonprofit wine trade association, announces its third annual ‘Somms and Sliders’ program will take place October 20 through November 5, 2017 in New York. ‘Somms and Sliders’ brings together Napa Valley wines and unique burger pairings at select New York restaurants, including top fine dining establishments, high-end casual restaurants, steakhouses, wine bars and craft burger chains.

NVV is thrilled to partner again with many of the participating restaurants from the last two years, and to welcome new restaurant groups and eateries to the program. The trade association is teaming up with some of New York’s elite sommeliers and chefs in search of the ultimate burger pairing experience for food and wine lovers. Featured wines will include those from classic Napa Valley producers, along with selections from a new generation of the region’s winemakers. Across the city, sommeliers will match their establishment’s gourmet burger with a unique Napa Valley wine, designed to highlight the wine’s individual character and to complement the food.

“We were so happy with the first two editions of the ‘Somms and Sliders’ program and are really looking forward to what this year will bring,” says Laura Maniec, Master Sommelier and co-founder of Corkbuzz Restaurant & Wine Bar. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for the city to see some of Napa Valley’s best wines paired with New York’s best burgers.”

Last year, 50 New York locations took part in the program, including notable establishments such as: American Cut, Bowery Meat Co., Corkbuzz, City Winery, Gramercy Tavern, The Lambs Club, North End Grill, Saxon + Parole, Shake Shack and Untitled at The Whitney.

NVV will announce the full list of ‘Somms and Sliders’ participating restaurants and wine and burger pairings in August. Follow Somms & Sliders at http://www.sommsandsliders.com, on Facebook at NapaVintners, Twitter at @NapaVintners and Instagram at @NapaVintners.

To support the program, NVV has again selected Colangelo & Partners, an integrated communications agency that specializes in the food and beverage industry, as its partner to execute a fully cohesive media relations, events and digital marketing and program aimed at trade, press and consumers in the Metro New York area.

About the Napa Valley Vintners

The Napa Valley Vintners nonprofit trade association has been cultivating excellence since 1944 by inspiring its 530 member wineries to consistently produce wines of the highest quality, to provide environmental leadership and to care for the extraordinary place they call home. Learn more at https://napavintners.com/.

About Colangelo & Partners

Founded in 2006, Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine, spirits and lifestyle brands, and has long established relationships with key press and trade that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. For more information about Colangelo & Partners, please visit http://www.colangelopr.com.