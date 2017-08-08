We plan to energize the audience with real court cases and experiences involving various opioids... recognizing that one clinician’s overprescribing is commonplace to another.

PAINWeek®—the largest US pain conference for frontline practitioners—is celebrating its 11th annual meeting. On September 7, Drs. Jeffrey Fudin, BS, PharmD, FCCP, and Jeffrey Gudin, MD, will return to PAINWeek once again for a lively debate. Dr. Fudin comments, “Dr. Gudin and I are very excited to put on the boxing gloves (and bow ties) again at PAINWeek 2017 on a new topic, or in this case, a question: ‘Can Overprescribing Be Defended in Court?’ We plan to energize the audience with real court cases and experiences involving various opioids, alone or combined with other potentiating drug therapies, recognizing that one clinician’s overprescribing is commonplace to another. Cases will include doses exceeding a predetermined maximum morphine equivalent daily dose and whether or not this is justifiable. We will be summarizing the plaintiff’s position and the arguments by the defense. Each of us will take a side as we duke it out. Attendees will be invited to participate, and we encourage a mixed group of various prescribers including pharmacists. BRING IT ON GUDIN!”

Convening at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas September 5-9, PAINWeek 2017 expects to welcome over 2300 physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals for a comprehensive program of course offerings, satellite events, and exhibits. Additionally, over 100 exhibitors will be participating at the Exhibit Hall, commencing with the traditional Welcome Reception on Wednesday evening.

The Conference Preview, available at painweek.org/schedule, will give you a comprehensive overview of tracks and courses. As at prior PAINWeek conferences, the 2017 curriculum will feature a wealth of course concentrations, including behavioral pain management, health coaching, interventional pain management, master classes, medical/legal, neurology, palliative care, pharmacotherapy, physical therapy, as well as special interest sessions such as Low Pressure Headaches: What Are You Missing? and How to Develop a Multidisciplinary Pain Program in a Nonacademic Setting.

The PAINWeek curriculum now encompasses over 120 CE/CME course hours, enabling attendees to earn up to 35.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits.

A registration discount is available until the end of this month. For more information or to register, visit http://www.painweek.org.

