Travel Like You Know Tomorrow

Travel Leaders Group’s travel management companies – Travel Leaders Corporate, Travel Leaders Elite and Travel Leaders Network – celebrated what it means to “Travel Like You Know Tomorrow” with over 200 clients at the Harpoon Brewery, in Boston, on July 16. The celebration marked the start of this year’s Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) Convention 2017.

“We proudly hosted a tremendous kickoff event and would like to thank the clients and sponsors that helped make it so memorable,” commented Gabe Rizzi, Chief Sales Officer for Travel Leaders Group and President of Travel Leaders Corporate. “This year’s GBTA conference provides an invaluable opportunity to connect with the individuals and companies seeking innovative ideas, programs and technology. We are also excited to showcase what it means to travel like you know tomorrow.”

Travel Leaders Group has recently introduced innovations like Travel Leaders CONNECT, the small business offering and Simple Meetings Optimizer, as well as insights into data and technology to help today’s business travelers travel like they know tomorrow. The organization’s wide range of offerings assists companies of all sizes manage their business travel budget, increase traveler satisfaction and safety, and provides innovative solutions to corporate travel.

Photos of the event can be found here: Harpoon Brewery Party 1, Harpoon Brewery Party 2, Harpoon Brewery Party 3, Harpoon Brewery Party 4, and Harpoon Brewery Party 5.

Participating in GBTA, on behalf of Travel Leaders Group, are:



Each of these businesses serves a variety of corporate travel clients in all sectors of the economy. As part of the “Travel Like You Know Tomorrow” theme, the emphasis is on innovative ways of simplifying complex travel management issues. Together they are part of Travel Leaders Group, which was born in the digital era, and as such, the organization’s approach to innovation is forward thinking, replacing the complexities of travel with expertise and foresight.

Visit Travel Leaders Group’s GBTA booth at #2118, and their GBTA business lounge at BL22.

###

About Travel Leaders Corporate

Travel Leaders Corporate is part of Travel Leaders Group, which is the highest ranking American travel management company in Business Travel News’ Business Travel Survey 2016, and has annual sales of $21 billion. Travel Leaders Corporate’s three service offerings – Travel Fulfillment, Travel Consulting and Meetings Management – which can be used independently or combined for maximum results. At Travel Leaders Corporate, each client is served by a dedicated team of U.S.-based agents assigned to each account. With a reputation built on reliability and a commitment to excellence, Travel Leaders Corporate offers its clients industry-leading products and services, and continuously seeks higher levels of performance. With employees in more than 120 cities across the United States, Travel Leaders Corporate is a forward-thinking, innovative company with a focus on continually improving the customer experience. http://www.tlcorporate.com

About Travel Leaders Elite

Travel Leaders Elite is comprised of Protravel International, Tzell Travel Group, Andrew Harper Travel, Colletts Travel, and Travel Leaders UK, five travel agencies under the umbrella of Travel Leaders Group that together provide white-glove concierge level care to their discerning, high profile clients who span the worlds of entertainment, sports, luxury leisure and titans of industry. The five agencies generate approximately $4 billion in annual sales volume through its more than 70 locations in the both the United States and the United Kingdom. Travel Leaders Elite’s high-touch luxury agencies are recognized as award-winning leaders in luxury leisure, corporate and entertainment travel.

About Travel Leaders Network

Travel Leaders Network assists millions of leisure and business travelers, annually, and is the largest seller of luxury travel, cruises, river cruises and tours in the travel agency industry. Led by flagship Travel Leaders-branded travel agencies (http://www.travelleaders.com), the network includes 6,800 Associates and Member travel agencies locations in the United States and Canada and represents more than $17 billion in annual sales volume. Travel Leaders Network’s award-winning Agent Profiler agent-locator, marketing, technology, supplier partnerships and educational programs are designed around our travel agents’ commitment to our vacation and business travel clients in providing a progressive approach toward each unique travel experience. Travel Leaders Network is a Travel Leaders Group company.