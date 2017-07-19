Brady Selected by Rockwell Collins for Corporate RFID Program

Brady (NYSE:BRC), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, today announced that its Aerospace RFID Solution has been selected by Rockwell Collins to meet RFID labeling and tracking needs within its Interior Systems business, formerly B/E Aerospace, which was acquired by Rockwell Collins in April 2017. This printing and encoding system from Brady will produce on-metal and off-metal RFID tags used to wirelessly identify and track flyable parts, including oxygen generators, for Rockwell Collins.

“We are excited about this opportunity to work with Rockwell Collins and help them further their RFID program,” says Wesley Columbia, Global Strategy & Marketing Manager. “Brady offers a robust selection of tags that meet aerospace specifications for a variety of applications. As RFID labeling becomes more widely used within the complex global aerospace supply and repair chain, we are proud to offer a complete world-class RFID solution that has become an industry product of choice.”

Brady’s SmartID solution offers a comprehensive printing and encoding system designed to extract part information from existing databases for simpler integration. Benefits include:



A comprehensive RFID printing and encoding solution that is fully tested and approved to the following industry specifications: BAC5307, D6-84731, ABS1860, ATA Spec 2000, SAE AS5678A, DO-160E

Flexible RFID tags that are designed to apply to both flat and curved surfaces

Roll-Stock on-metal tags that are compatible with a single printing and encoding system, enabling tag printing and encoding in less than 15 seconds

A solution that seamlessly integrates with existing manufacturing workflows without the use of middle-ware

Global turn-key implementation and integration services

This solution also includes high-performance label materials designed to resist exposure to extreme environmental conditions for aerospace applications. Tags include Brady’s Alloy Tags for on-metal applications and Air Tags for non-metallic surfaces, such in-cabin moveable assets.

In addition to providing RFID tag printing and encoding for Rockwell Collins, Brady is also supplying mobile, handheld software and hardware to scan and track part information.

To learn more, visit: bradysmartid.com/aerospace

For complete product offering from Brady, visit BradyID.com.

