In recognition of today’s 200th commemoration of Jane Austen’s death on July 18, 1817, Collins Hemingway, the author of The Marriage of Miss Jane Austen Trilogy, has invited Austen fans to enter a contest to win a special, leather-bound collector’s edition set of the beloved British novelist’s literary works.

Included in the Easton Press book collection are Austen’s well-known titles including Sense and Sensibility, Pride and Prejudice, Mansfield Park, Emma, Northanger Abbey, and Persuasion.

The contest kicks off this week on The Marriage of Miss Jane Austen’s Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Marriage-of-Miss-Jane-Austen/364335963764558. Participants may enter the Austen Book Collection contest daily from July 18, 2017, through September 18, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize of the special collection of Austen’s novels. Entrants will be asked to answer trivia questions about Austen’s life and literary works which they must answer correctly to be entered into the drawing.

In addition, a monthly winner will be chosen to win signed copies of all three volumes of The Marriage of Miss Jane Austen Trilogy, Hemingway’s historical novels which reimagine Austen’s life and combine her close portraits of ordinary life with the grand scope of the Regency Era and Napoleonic wars. Volume III of The Marriage of Miss Jane Austen Trilogy is scheduled for release in October 2017.

“Jane Austen is one of my favorite authors and it seemed only fitting to acknowledge the loss of such a beloved novelist with an opportunity for one of her many fans around the world to win the full collection of her mature literary works,” Hemingway said. “Austen’s writing didn’t receive widespread recognition and popularity until years after her death in 1817. It’s a statement of the quality of her work that her popularity grew steadily over time and that today, on the 200th anniversary of her death, she is one of the most respected and best-loved writers of all time.”

While Austen achieved success as an author during the years of 1811 to 1816 with her novels Sense and Sensibility (1811), Pride and Prejudice (1813), Mansfield Park (1814) and Emma (1815), it wasn’t until the joint publication of Northanger Abbey/Persuasion shortly after her death in 1817 that the public knew her name—she had published anonymously during her life.

In The Marriage of Miss Jane Austen Trilogy, Hemingway uses Austen’s real life as a basis and provides a thoughtful, in-depth look at life for women in the early 1800s. His trilogy plunges the protagonist into the period’s scientific advances, political foment, wars that were among the longest and most devastating in European history—and into a serious relationship with a man very much her equal. Readers have called the trilogy “a magical tale,” “one of the best love stories I have read in a long time,” and “wickedly clever!” Critics have described the story as “an imaginative journey of the soul.”

The series is available from Amazon

To enter the contest, visit http://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Marriage-of-Miss-Jane-Austen/364335963764558. No purchase is necessary for entry.