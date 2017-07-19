John D. Foret, Ph.D. Dr. Foret has been a valuable asset to our company. He possesses natural leadership skills and his position of Vice President of our Environmental Group will be of great benefit to Fenstermaker and will further strengthen our corporate team.

C. H. Fenstermaker & Associates, L.L.C., has named John D. Foret, Ph.D., Vice President of the company’s Environmental Division. Dr. Foret joined Fenstermaker last June as Environmental Operations Leader and has been managing the firm’s coastal restoration and preservation efforts. Dr. Foret has decades of experience in the coastal regions of Louisiana, most recently as a Research Fisheries Biologist for the Department of Conservation (DOC), National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS).

Fenstermaker President, Alex Lincoln, says, “Dr. Foret has proven to be a valuable asset to our company. He possesses natural leadership skills and his advancement to the position of Vice President of our Environmental Group will be of great benefit to Fenstermaker and will further strengthen our corporate team.” Senior Vice President, R.J. Boutte, Jr., adds, “Dr. John Foret’s aptitude and contributions have been invaluable to Fenstermaker. His knowledge, innovative thinking and vision will continue to enhance the strategic direction and growth of our company.”

Dr. Foret has managed numerous coastal projects simultaneously and has worked in partnership with the State of Louisiana and many agencies, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Environmental Protection Agency, U.S.D.A. and Natural Resource Conservation Service. Dr. Foret served as Research Fisheries Biologist with DOC/NOAA/NMFS Galveston Laboratory from 1998 to 2016 and was Team Leader within the Fishery Ecology Branch in Lafayette, LA. He coordinated all activities associated with the Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection, and Restoration Act (CWPPRA) related to coastal fisheries habitat restoration for the NMFS in Southwest Louisiana. As Federal Project Manager of CWPPRA projects, Dr. Foret was responsible for proposed project site evaluation, formulating and developing a restoration plan, developing a cost estimate for the proposed restoration plan, overseeing project budget, project design, implementation, inspection, evaluation of contractor efforts, and post-construction biological and engineering monitoring.