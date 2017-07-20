If you haven’t yet heard of Malhaar Agrawal, a prodigious, motivated teen who is New York City’s new leader in engaging with youth of color suffering from health disparities—you will now. His story deserves to be told, as do the stories of the young African American and Hispanic students he reaches, teaches, and inspires to achieve healthier lives.

Malhaar’s interest in the health disparity crisis was sparked following his acceptance into an internship last year at State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate Medical Center’s Brooklyn Health Disparities Center (BHDC). “I learned that racial and ethnic minority groups, both in New York City and nationally, experience poorer health and shorter life expectancies compared to white counterparts,” says Malhaar. “Speaking to young people in communities of color like my own, I hope to encourage them to choose healthy lifestyle options and raise awareness of their ethnic predispositions to disease so they can seek early screenings and adequate treatment.”

Malhaar’s work has led to important changes in the communities that he has visited. After one of his presentations to students at The Kingsbridge Heights Community Center in the South Bronx, the Center implemented new low-calorie meals and healthier options in their vending machines.

“One of the greatest challenges facing young people at community centers is the need for healthy and diverse food options,” explained Malhaar. “I am proud that my workshop and collaboration with the Center administrators resulted in delicious and wholesome food options being provided for young people.”

Among Malhaar’s current initiatives is a summer internship he is running through New York-Presbyterian Hospital’s Lang Youth Medical Program, with Project Staff Assistant Lakia Maxwell, of the Brooklyn Health Disparities Center. His internship introduces Harlem students to public health research on health disparities that they will encounter in their lives, multiplying the impact and furthering the reach of Malhaar’s mission.

“The positive change I want to bring is empowerment for other minority students to grasp the urgency of health disparities threatening our well-being, and inspire young leaders to bring awareness to their communities,” explains Malhaar.

Malhaar launched the Ambassador Program at HealthDisparity.org, designed to attract volunteers—“ambassadors”—who share his passion about improving their communities and educating and motivating the younger generation to take control of their own health. Ambassador roles include integrating health disparities into curricula, advocacy at public forums, and creating activities in their schools and community centers.

Malhaar recently presented to the board of the American Cancer Society, whose Eastern Division Head and board member, Alvaro Carrascal, lauded his work by saying, “It was a real pleasure to have Malhaar come to the Society and present his findings on health disparities. He delivered a moving and thought-provoking presentation. We would love to have him back soon, and hope that his organization continues to touch healthcare professionals in a meaningful way like he did at the American Cancer Society.”

As an agent of change, Malhaar tackles health disparities head on and ensures that his work will have a lasting impact by educating and inspiring other youth. His outreach to New York City policymakers spreads awareness to those who play an important role in the fight against health disparities.

The mission of Malhaar’s not-for-profit organization, HealthDisparity.org, is to “alleviate health disparities by educating the citizens of tomorrow.” Starting the conversation early with students encourages awareness and makes every student an informed citizen. He takes the opportunity to start a peer-to-peer dialogue with students, and in the process save lives and creates engaged communities. He also reaches healthcare professionals in communities who treat minorities, and facilitates rebuilding trust between community members and their doctors. In this endeavor, he has reached more than 3,000 students, educators and healthcare professionals.

To learn more, visit HealthDisparity.org. To contact Malhaar about speaking with your school or community group, email healthdisparitynow(at)gmail(dot)com.

About HealthDisparity.org

HealthDisparity.org is a not-for-profit organization that works to address health inequalities affecting communities of color. The not-for-profit organizes forums in schools and community centers attended by students, educators and families. They lead discussions named “TALKS,” or “Talking And Learning about (K) Community with Students” on inequalities in healthcare among minority groups, with the aim of fostering communication and compassion across races. These forums create a shared understanding of the silent struggles that afflict people of color.