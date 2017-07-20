Minister Shares Compelling Journey of Discovering God

An Ohio-based author and a semi-retired minister has released his first book. “My Bumpy Journey on the Road to Find God!,” by Jim Painting, details the authors life experiences which have led him to become empowered by God. With his book, Painting hopes to help people realize that God is with them always, no matter the situation one is currently in.

‘Journey’ is a compilation of several situations Painting has been in, many during his rebellious youth. While most instances mentioned are perhaps not the most ideal of situations, Painting is grateful for each one, as they lead him on the road to a strong relationship with God. While looking back on his life, Painting realizes God was walking alongside him the entire time, though it may not have felt like it at the time.

“I simply want to help people realize that God walks with them on their life journey, but at times they need to look and listen for his presence,” said Painting. “I am hoping that the stories of my life and my struggles to find God are uplifting to others.”

A compelling story of one man’s experiences in finding God, “My Bumpy Journey on the Road to Find God!” will deeply affect readers from all walks of life.

“My Bumpy Journey on the Road to Find God!”

By Jim Painting

ISBN: 978-1-5434-2127-9 (softcover); 978-1-5434-2126-2 (hardcover); 978-1-5434-2128-6 (electronic)

Available at the Xlibris Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Jim Painting is an ordained minister and has served in churches across West Virginia, Indiana and Ohio for the past 48 years. He is currently serving as curator at The Ashton House Museum in Carrollton, Ohio and preaching when needed. He and his wife Elaine have five children and eight grandchildren. To learn more about the author and his book, please visit his website.

###

Review Copies & Interview Requests:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Chris Peña

480-998-2600 x 519

cpena(at)lavidge(dot)com

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Bryan Beach

480-998-2600 x 510

bbeach(at)lavidge(dot)com