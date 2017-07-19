Wedding Photography in Breaux Winery

The Wedding Mode is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a 2017 winner in The Knot Best of Weddings, an award representing the highest-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, the leading wedding brand and marketplace.

In 2017, only 2% of the 300,000 local wedding professionals listed on TheKnot.com have received this distinguished accolade. In its eleventh annual year, The Knot continues its longstanding tradition of supporting local wedding vendors with The Knot Best of Weddings 2017, an annual by-couples, for-couples guide to the top wedding professionals across the country. To determine the winners, The Knot assessed over one million reviews across the various vendor categories—venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more. These winners represent the best of the best for wedding professionals that a bride or groom would want to consider in order to inspire, plan and book their own unique wedding.

“With over ten years in the industry, we have spent a decade carefully honing our craft, working to provide brides and grooms with memories they can keep and enjoy for decades to come. After hundreds of weddings, countless venues, and thousands of hours of video recorded, we are experts at identifying those must-have moments. It is our goal to surprise and delight our clients and their families with the little details, from loving glances to the candid occasions that make each wedding so unique.” Talha Gursoy, owner, Wedding Photographer Washington DC The Wedding Mode.

The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely theirs. With a rich history of providing quality content and inspiration to couples, The Knot is making it easier for couples to connect with and book just the right wedding professional to create their perfect wedding day. Eight out of 10 couples come to The Knot where they can be connected to any of 300,000 local wedding professionals across the country. The Knot marries great technology with trusted content--and a little love--to make planning for the most important day of a person's life easier and more enjoyable.

For more information about The Wedding Mode and a complete list of winners, please visit https://theweddingmode.com

About The Knot

The Knot is the nation’s leading wedding resource and marketplace that seamlessly engages, matches and connects couples with the right products, services and local wedding professionals they need to plan and pull off their wedding. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding website TheKnot.com, its mobile apps, The Knot national and local wedding magazines, and The Knot book series. The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. The Knot is the flagship brand of XO Group Inc.