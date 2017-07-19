aioTV Delivers AI Solution to WeatherNation

aioTV's MetaGenerator uses AI to harvest metadata from video content “We are happy to provide WeatherNation with this solution so their customers can easily search and discover accurate and timely information,” said Mike Earle, CEO of aioTV.

WeatherNation TV, Inc., the leading 24/7 local, regional and national television weather news service is the first to use the solution. Featuring weather news, hyper-local weather, satellite/radar maps, and live severe coverage, WeatherNation wants their viewers to easily access their video content as it happens.

“We are excited to be able to make our weather segments easily discoverable for the masses,” said Michael Norton, President, WeatherNation TV, Inc. “MetaGenerator will enable us to make that happen while maintaining efficient internal workflows.”

Using Natural Language Processing (NLP), aioTV’s MetaGenerator uses WeatherNation’s existing video data to fill in fields like title, description, context, dates, keywords, tags, categories, topics and other desired reference points. MetaGenerator also automatically creates human readable descriptions and titles allowing WeatherNation to archive video with descriptive metadata so that it can be easily surfaced in the future.

“MetaGenerator enables content owners to use the information from the video assets they already own to harvest valuable information,” said Mike Earle, CEO of aioTV, “We are happy to provide WeatherNation with this solution so their customers can easily search and discover accurate and timely information.”

For more information on MetaGenerator, visit aio.tv/mg

###

About aioTV

Founded in 2010, aioTV is an all-in-one metadata, curation, and personalization software development company. By enabling video operators, content owners and apps to build world-class video software solutions, aioTV makes it easy to turn metadata into relevant, accurate, and personalized video experiences for consumers. One of the early pioneers of metadata management, content packaging, and distribution, aioTV remains at the forefront of innovation of the ever changing television landscape. aioTV is headquartered in Denver, CO, USA, with design and engineering facilities in Halifax, NS, Canada.

For further information, photos, and interviews, please contact:

Dawn Morrison, Marketing and Social Media Manager, aioTV

dmorrison(at)aio-tv(dot)com

twitter.com/aioTV