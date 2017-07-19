Symmetry Raises Funds for Make-A-Wish in 2017 Trailblaze Challenge

Team Symmetry The Trailblaze Challenge was an incredible experience! It was so much more than a 28.3-mile hike – it was a life-changing journey.

Symmetry Financial Group staff members participated in the Trailblaze Challenge hosted by Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina on May 20th, 2017. The Symmetry Team raised over $28,000 in donations for the nonprofit organization during the one day event.

The Trailblaze Challenge is an endurance event to benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina. Make-A-Wish provides training sessions and workout plans to participants to prepare them to hike 28.3 miles in one day. The purpose of the event was to raise funds to help children in the community with life-threatening medical conditions.

“The Trailblaze Challenge was an incredible experience! It was so much more than a 28.3-mile hike – it was a life-changing journey. We reflected on the wishes we were able to help fulfill as we shared Make-A-Wish stories and encouraged each other to push through our mental and physical exhaustion,” said Jason Dockery, Director of Marketing at Symmetry Financial Group. “Thank you to all who assisted us in reaching our goal for this wonderful adventure. I would also like to give a special thanks to our Symmetry Family – we couldn’t have completed this challenge without your support.”

The Symmetry Team raised $28,594 in gifts and donations; each hiker on the team met or exceeded their fundraising goals. The funds raised by Symmetry will be used to make over 300 wishes come true.

Symmetry Financial Group is a life insurance company headquartered in Asheville, N.C. Symmetry was established to help protect families and individuals from the unexpected. Symmetry agents offer one-on-one consultations with clients so they can match each family with the best life insurance policy to fit their needs. Visit http://www.sfglife.com/ to learn more.