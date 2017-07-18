Greenberg Traurig Shareholders Marcella C. Ducca (Atlanta), Lacey D. Hofmeyer (Miami), and John R. Richards (Atlanta) were awarded the 2017 American Bar Association’s “On the Rise – Top 40 Young Lawyers” by the American Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division. The annual “On the Rise – Top 40 Young Lawyers” award provides national recognition for 40 exceptional ABA young lawyer members who exemplify “high achievement, innovation, vision, leadership and legal and community service.”

“Marcella, Lacey, and John are all very deserving of this exceptional honor,” said Matthew B. Gorson, Senior Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. “They are fine examples of young attorneys who are highly committed both to their clients and their communities.”

Ducca, who is a member of the firm’s Product Liability & Mass Torts Practice, focuses her practice on products liability litigation, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical, medical device and health care litigation. She has experience litigating a variety of complex matters in both state and federal courts, including multidistrict litigation. Ducca also is involved in the representation and defense of manufacturers in product liability cases pending across the country and has wide-ranging experience, particularly in areas surrounding women’s health issues and medical devices. In addition, Ducca has been involved in the defense of hospitals and physicians in claims alleging medical malpractice.

She has been a volunteer broadcaster for the Georgia Radio Reading Service since 2011, where she reads hyper-local news to the blind across the state of Georgia. She has served as Litigation Vice Chair of the American Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division as well as has served as an Assistant Editor of the division’s Affiliate Newsletter. Ducca mentors young Emory Law students through the Lamar Inn of Court.

Hofmeyer, who is a member of the firm’s Litigation Practice, focuses her practice on litigation involving financial services businesses, real estate developers, insurers of real estate, and product manufacturers. She counsels them in the prosecution and defense of claims in Florida federal and state courts. Hofmeyer has litigated matters involving breach of contract, business torts, non-compete litigation, discrimination litigation, disputes over real estate purchase and sale agreements, real estate boundary disputes, foreclosures, consumer fraud, and products liability claims.

She has been a Guardian Ad Litem since 2008 and has held various leadership positions within the Dade County Bar Association and the Florida Bar Association, having also been selected as a member of the Florida Bar Leadership Academy. Hofmeyer is also a graduate of Leadership Miami and serves as a member of the Junior League of Miami, as well as on the board of The United Way and as a writing and career coach for the Posse Foundation.

Richards, who is a member of the firm’s Labor & Employment Practice, manages global retail relationships and defends employers in class and collective actions arising under the FLSA and related state wage and hour laws; single-plaintiff and/or class claims of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and/or constructive discharge brought in state and federal courts and administrative agencies; and individual actions arising under the FMLA. Richards also counsels employers of all sizes in the design and implementation of employment policies, practices, and training to mitigate litigation risk.

He is recognized for his work toward the advancement of civil rights for LGBT individuals and full inclusion for LGBT lawyers. Richards’ efforts have been pivotal in furthering the visibility, voice, and advancement of LGBT lawyers not only within the firm, but for clients and the broader legal and business community. He serves as the firm’s representative on the Out Leadership Council and spearheaded Greenberg Traurig’s sponsorship of the Out Leadership Summit in 2015, 2016, and 2017, which brings together senior LGBT leaders at the world’s most influential companies to drive the global business case for equality. Additionally, Richards is the youngest serving member on the National Board of Lambda Legal, the nation's oldest and largest legal organization working for the civil rights of the LBGT community and people with HIV/AIDS.

