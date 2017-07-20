The FTG Client is able to support significant growth by managing a rapidly evolving industry, where regulations can change as fast as the escalating number of drivers and vehicles.

St. Louis, MO – Mitchell Humphrey & Co. (MH&Co.), a software development company, performed an extensive analysis of the FastTrackGov (FTG) Vehicle for Hire Regulation and Reporting that enables regulators to improve efficiency, accuracy, revenue maximization, and control for taxis, TNCs (transportation network companies)/rideshare, shuttles, limousines, pedicabs, private ambulances, wreckers, and more. The results will be published in a whitepaper to be released.

Titled, “The value of FastTrackGov® Vehicle for Hire Regulation and Reporting Software for Regulators,” this white paper provides insight into:



The Key Benefits of MH&Co. efficiencies and Operational Cost Reduction

Eliminated Limited Hours with an Online Portal, 24/7

Increased Proficiency and Availability

Reduced Operational Costs

Decrease in Cost Per License

“The FTG Client is able to support significant growth by managing a rapidly evolving industry, where regulations can change as fast as the escalating number of drivers and vehicles. FTG can provide regulators the tools and ability to prepare for the future and manage a quickly changing environment,” says Bobbi Wurth-Wernle, Director of Sales and Account Management.

About MH&Co.

MH&Co. offers a broad range of software including Financials, Community Development, and Vehicle for Hire Regulation applications. For more information about MH&Co., please visit http://www.mitchellhumphrey.com.