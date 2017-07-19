New Episode of Innovations TV Series on FOX Business, July 22, 2017

We look forward to exploring how automation and technology is transforming our world.”

The renowned Innovations with Ed Begley, Jr., TV series, will broadcast a new episode on FOX Business, Saturday, July 22, 2017 @5:00pmET.

In this episode, Innovations will feature SUN Automation Group® and its mission to design, build and deliver innovative, quality solutions and provide unparalleled service to enhance customer value, while creating a great place to work.

Next, the show will explore NSK and their pivotal role as global bearing product partner to the wind energy industry. Viewers will learn about NSK’s commitment to research and development, and its ongoing approach to bearing product development – tribology, material engineering, numerical simulation, and mechatronics – and it’s direct relationship to solving specific application problems such as those commonly occurring in wind turbine gearboxes.

MateMotto, a design company who uses TECHNOWOOD for building applications, will also be explored. The show will discuss its durable, sturdy and attractive cosmetic wood alternative that won’t degrade even in harsh outdoor conditions. It will also educate about the product’s natural wood coating, which is used to provide the appearance of natural wood, resulting in a product that has the refined warm look of wood, yet the durable characteristics of aluminum.

Finally, the series will take a look at recent developments in firearm safety, by featuring Santa Cruz Gunlocks. Spectators will learn about Santa Cruz Gunlocks’ dedication to serving first responders, police officers, and the armed forces who protect and assist our country every day, and how these products enable them to carry firearms in a highly accessible, yet secure manner.

“This episode will enlighten and entertain audiences on the latest advances across a number of industries,” said Michael Devine, Senior Producer for the Innovations Series. “We look forward to exploring how automation and technology is transforming our world.”

