Nativeways Travel & Tour Company Now Open for Business

Nativeways Travel & Tour Company Logo

Nativeways Travel & Tours is now open for business. This newly established, non-profit organization exists to provide tourists and other guests with an authentic exposure to the fascinating world of American Indians through language, art, food, history and nature.

Nativeways is offering several guided tours in the Bismarck-Mandan area and beyond this summer. The tours are provided by Native American guides including Dakota Goodhouse and Patt Mabin. Goodhouse, an enrolled member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, has extensive experience working as an interpretive guide with the North Dakota State Historical Society and the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation. Mabin, an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, enjoys sharing the rich history and traditions of the indigenous people of the Great Plains.

Nativeways summer schedule includes the following tours from now through mid-September:

North Dakota State Museum & Heritage Center – Monday – Friday, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Chief Looking’s Indian Village – Tuesdays, 11:00 a.m. Double Ditch Indian Village – Wednesdays, 11:00 a.m. Fort McKeen at Fort Lincoln State Park - Thursdays, 11:00 a.m. Turtle Mountain Keplinfest (Belcourt) - August 4-5, 2 full days UTTC International Powwow – September 8-10, various times

Additionally, step-on guides are available for chartered tour buses or other groups traveling through the area who are interested in Native American guided tours of area attractions.

Nativeways founders and initial Board of Directors include enrolled members of North Dakota’s tribal nations including: Scott Davis, (Standing Rock), Calvin Grinnell (Three Affiliated Tribes), Stacey LaCompte (Standing Rock), Mike Mabin (Turtle Mountain), Brek Maxon (Three Affiliated Tribes), Robert Shepherd (Sisseton Wahpeton), and Les Thomas (Turtle Mountain).

The tour company is working in collaboration with the ND Native Tourism Alliance, ND Tourism Office, ND Indian Affairs, ND Heritage Center, Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation, Five Nations Art, tribal colleges, and other partners to expand its services and identify other possible tours and attractions to offer in the future. To learn more visit http://www.nativewaystravel.com.

About Nativeways: NativeWays Travel & Tours is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving, celebrating and advancing Native American culture through guided tours, educational activities, cultural performances & demonstrations, and other tourism-related experiences

Contact: Mike Mabin, Board Member

(701) 250-0728 info(at)nativeways(dot)com