American Farmer is proud to announce that it will feature The Cotton Board on an upcoming episode of the award winning television series, scheduled to broadcast first quarter 2018. American Farmer airs Tuesdays at 8:30aET on RFD-TV.

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, The Cotton Board is the oversight and administrative arm of the Cotton Research & Promotion Program, representing U.S. Upland cotton. American Farmer will educate audiences about the Cotton Research and Promotion Program’s dedication to cotton research and its goal of helping upland cotton producers increase yields and improve profitability.

The Cotton Board contracts with Cotton Incorporated to carry out the actual research and promotion activities for U.S. producers and importers of cotton.

While Cotton Incorporated is consumer and trade focused, it is a charged function of The Cotton Board’s mission to keep U.S. producers and importers of cotton informed on the innovative developments stemming from the Cotton Research & Promotion Program.

“We are excited to participate in the American Farmer series, which allows us to demonstrate the value of The Cotton Research and Promotion program to a large audience,” says Stacey Gorman, Director of Communications for The Cotton Board.

Cotton Incorporated is the research and marketing company for U.S. Upland cotton, as administered by the Cotton Board. Cotton Incorporated’s World Headquarters and Research Center is located in Cary, North Carolina and its Consumer Marketing Headquarters is located in New York, New York. Supporting offices are located around the globe in Mexico City, Osaka, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

“The Cotton Research & Promotion Program is working to increase the demand for cotton and cotton products worldwide,” said Jennifer Tierney, Producer for the American Farmer series. “We look forward to educating our viewers on the topic.”

About The Cotton Board:

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, The Cotton Board’s membership consists of U.S. producers of Upland cotton and importers of cotton products, including brands and retailers, whose task is to oversee the Cotton Research & Promotion Program. The Cotton Board helps set broad policy for the Program, reviews and recommends Cotton Incorporated's annual plan and budget, and reviews Program activities. The Cotton Board also serves as industry liaison with USDA and works to inform producers and importers of Program activities. The Cotton Board has regional communication managers (RCMs) located strategically throughout the Cotton Belt and an importer representative in the New York area. For more information, visit: http://www.cottonboard.org.

About American Farmer:

American Farmer is a breakthrough program on a mission to showcase the latest advancements in agriculture and farming. From seed to harvest, livestock and more, our producers have traveled the country covering the people, places and issues impacting all areas of farm country.

American Farmer airs Tuesdays at 8:30am ET on RFD-TV. Check your local listing for show times.

For more information visit http://www.AmericanFarmerTV.com or contact Jennifer Tierney at (866) 496-4065 or via email at: info@americanfarmertv.com.