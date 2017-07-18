Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) has appointed Greenberg Traurig Phoenix office Shareholder Rebecca Burnham, to serve as chair of its board of directors. Burnham commenced her two-year term as chair on June 1, 2017.

Burnham will lead a 16-member board that develops and oversees policies that impact the company’s ranks from the executive level to management. Burnham was first appointed to the BCBSAZ board of directors in 2008 and previously served as the board’s vice chair.

With more than 36 years of experience, Burnham is practiced in legislative and public policy matters pertinent to the real estate industry. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Arizona State University, where she graduated magna cum laude, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of California at Los Angeles.

Burnham holds many professional accolades. She was honored as one of AZRE’s Most Influential Women in 2016 and has been listed in Best Lawyers in America from 1998-2017 and Chambers and Partners from 2005-2017.

Outside of her professional life, Burnham is active in her community. She is a member of the ASU Foundation Women and Philanthropy program, Urban Land Institute, Valley Partnership and Valley of the Sun United Way, Tocqueville Society, Arizona Women’s Forum and Home Builder’s Association of Central Arizona. She also sits on the Child Crisis Arizona Foundation board of directors.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to nearly 1.5 million customers. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company employs nearly 1,500 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff and Tucson offices. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is moving health forward. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

About Greenberg Traurig's Phoenix Office

In Arizona, Greenberg Traurig counsels clients on a wide range of critical issues, such as litigation, mergers and acquisitions, dispute resolution, securities, labor and employment, real estate, public finance, bankruptcy, and intellectual property matters.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.