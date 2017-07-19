The Rigaku nano3DX X-ray microscope

Rigaku Corporation, a global leader in X-ray analytical technology, will be presenting its lines of X-ray microscopy and computed tomography instrumentation at the Microscopy & Microanalysis 2017 Meeting (M&M 2017), to be held August 6-10, 2017 at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

X-ray microscopy and computed tomography equipment from Rigaku enable nondestructive analysis of large samples at high resolution. X-ray microscopy (XRM) is suited to a range of materials, from low-density substances such as biological samples to high-density materials such as ceramics and steels. Computed tomography (CT) reveals, at high-speed, the high-resolution, three dimensional structure of an object by means of computer-processed combinations of numerous X-ray images taken from different angles.

The Microscopy & Microanalysis Meeting is the world’s largest scientific gathering of microscopy and microanalysis professionals, academics, technicians, students and exhibitors. It provides a forum for the presentation and discussion of a wide range of microscopy and microanalysis techniques and their application to the biological and physical sciences. Rigaku will present its current XRM and CT solutions at booth 218.

About Rigaku

Since its inception in Japan in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Rigaku and its subsidiaries form a global group focused on general-purpose analytical instrumentation and the life sciences. With hundreds of major innovations to their credit, Rigaku companies are world leaders in X-ray spectrometry, diffraction, and optics, as well as small molecule and protein crystallography and semiconductor metrology. Today, Rigaku employs over 1,400 people in the manufacturing and support of its analytical equipment, which is used in more than 70 countries around the world supporting research, development, and quality assurance activities. Throughout the world, Rigaku continuously promotes partnerships, dialog, and innovation within the global scientific and industrial communities.

