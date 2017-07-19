Risk management with today's extended organizations can only be achieved with a centralized platform that can aid in normalizing and aggregating risk to identify and diminish risk scenarios with a platform like Allgress

Allgress today announced that it had been once again named in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant IT Vendor Risk Management. Allgress concludes its recognition in the June 2017 Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management is more evidence our customers benefit from the value of reducing organizational and partner business risk using our solutions.

According to Gartner research analysts Christopher Ambrose and Luke Ellery “By 2020, 75% of Fortune Global 500 companies will treat vendor risk management as a board-level initiative to mitigate brand and reputation risk.” Allgress customers confer that achieving this objective requires that board executives must be communicated with the business language they understand and not the typical speeds and feeds of the IT nomenclature.

"We are pleased to be recognized by Gartner," said Jeff Kushner, Allgress Chief Marketing Officer. He continued to say that, “The new definition of organization (or extended organization) is now defined as a company and their business partners. This combination adds the complexity of ensuring each participant meets best practices, internal and regulatory compliance requirements. Comprehensive risk management can only be achieved with a centralized platform that can aid an organization in normalizing and aggregating risk to identify and diminish risk scenarios with a platform like Allgress.”

“Use a Gartner Magic Quadrant as a first step to understanding the technology providers you might consider for a specific investment opportunity. Keep in mind that focusing on the leaders' quadrant isn't always the best course of action. There are good reasons to consider market challengers. And a niche player may support your needs better than a market leader. It all depends on how the provider aligns with your business goals.” *



