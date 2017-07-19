DataFox today announced it has launched DataFox Company Intelligence & CRM Orchestration on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. DataFox is a leading intelligence platform leveraging AI and machine learning to provide insights needed to identify and close new business opportunities. DataFox Company Intelligence & CRM Orchestration for Salesforce brings the data, intelligence and insights of the DataFox platform right into our customers' own Salesforce orgs.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Datafox Company Intelligence & CRM Orchestration is currently available on the AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000EpiYhUAJ

DataFox Company Intelligence & CRM Orchestration

More than 70% of DataFox sales customers are already using the integration and seeing meaningful impact to their sales success. The DataFox AppExchange app brings unparalleled insights directly into a rep’s Salesforce instance, wherever and whenever it’s needed with: automated CRM updates and data management, total addressable market mapping and expansion, lead to account managing and enrichment, task-building workflows, and custom alerts to reps when priority accounts reach key milestones.

“DataFox’s technology is so effective in helping companies boost productivity and increase revenue, we’ve seen 150% year-over-year growth,” said CEO Bastiaan Janmaat. “And now, even more Salesforce customers can quickly integrate our technology into their work streams so sales reps can take action at the right time with top accounts while saving time and resources.”

“Reply rates on DataFox sales development workflows are 25% higher than on cold attempts.” - Joe Caprio VP of Inside Sales at InsightSquared.

“Everyone and everything is getting smarter and more connected than ever before, and companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees,” said Kori O’Brien, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform, DataFox provides customers with an exciting new way to leverage insights needed to identify and close business opportunities.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange is the world’s leading enterprise apps marketplace that empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With 3,000 partner apps and more than 4 million customer installs, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources



Like Salesforce on Facebook:http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of DataFox: https://www.facebook.com/datafoxco/

Follow DataFox on Twitter: https://twitter.com/datafoxco

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About DataFox

DataFox helps businesses gain control of customer data with CRM Orchestration. Sales, marketing, and investing teams at organizations like UPS, Visa, Twilio, and InsightSquared trust DataFox for the insights they need to identify new business opportunities. DataFox is backed by Goldman Sachs, Green Visor, GV, and Slack. Visit http://www.datafox.com.