Problematic to Release Debut Underground Hip Hop Album

Problematic announces the release of his debut album, “Diamond in the Rough,” which he claims is his best project to date. Putting a lot of work — blood, sweat and tears — into the album, the artist describes it as an offering of every part of himself to his fans. The moods depicted in the hip hop music are sad, heartfelt, excited, angry, and depressed. At the same time, the conscious album aims to uplift its listeners. The official release date for “Diamond in the Rough” will be August 24, 2017.

“When you start seeing your worth, you'll find it harder to stay around people who don't,” said Problematic. “The only person who can stop you from obtaining your goals is yourself.”

The underground rap album incorporates storytelling twists. It tells the artist's story from an in-depth perspective of his childhood experience. Tracks recount the artist's deep experiences of past relationships and the artist's current struggles. Each song tells a story and gives a glimpse into Problematic's perspective on society.

“Diamond in the Rough” features guest appearances from two rising Canadian hip hop artists. Kryple of Doom Squad joins Problematic in the project. Doom Squad has released regular Cyphers on YouTube since 2014, which are new music videos that feature numerous rap artists. Sir Skitzo, another featured artist, is a young rapper who has become a YouTube sensation. He is known for incorporating suggested words into his raps from fans during live streams.

Problematic sends a special shout out to his producer, 'Sonik,' for truly bringing his music to life. For this music producer, quality is everything. Another shout out goes to all his supporters who stuck by him through thick and thin. Without them, Problematic claims he's nothing.

Hip hop music enthusiasts can listen to the first single off the album, “Fade Away,” at https://youtu.be/YbaDVOZYAL0. Hard copies of the new album, “Diamond in the Rough” by Problematic may be pre-ordered starting July 27, 2017, online at https://problematic.ca/ and on iTunes at https://itunes.apple.com/ca/album/diamond-in-the-rough/id1257966407.

About Problematic:

Problematic started rapping when he was 16 years old and he knew it was what he was destined for. Raised by a single mother in Truro, Nova Scotia, the underground hip hop artist now resides in Charlottetown, PEI. His music speaks of his experiences in life and gives his unique perspective. This year, the artist is ready to debut his first fully produced album, "Diamond in the Rough." Fans can sign up for the artist's mailing list at https://problematic.ca/.

Social Media Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Problematicmusic/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv8tOTKsaBF_U6DElQ5qJvg

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/problematic420/