FirstService Residential, North America’s leading property management company, inaugurated yesterday its brand new 24/7/365 Customer Care Center in Hollywood, Fla. The occasion was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by FirstService Residential CEO Chuck Fallon, CIO Alan Missen and Regional President South David Diestel.

“FirstService Residential is dedicated to providing responsive, genuinely helpful customer care to every resident we serve, whether answering routine billing questions or assisting them during an emergency,” said Fallon. “With an average of nearly 5,000 customer inquiries per day, our investment in this new state-of-the-art service center solidifies our pledge to enhance resident lifestyles by being there for our residents whenever and however they need us.”

The 5,800-square-foot facility is one of two FirstService Residential Customer Care Centers that provide 24/7 service to residents across North America through phone and email support. In addition to year-round, around the clock service, the Customer Care Centers go one step further, providing Spanish-language assistance from associates onsite, and in all other languages via a translation service.

This unique center is equipped with a dedicated, state-of-the-art training facility for associates; a separate generator and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system; and hurricane-proof windows that can withstand winds up to 135 mph.

“As the first and only residential property management company offering 24/7 dedicated customer service by highly-trained North American-based company associates, we’ve made sure to strengthen the infrastructure of the Customer Care Center to continue providing the kind of personal attention our residents rely on, especially in high-stress situations,” added Fallon.

The new customer care center was also designed with sustainability and the overall well-being of the company’s associates in mind. In keeping with the company’s mission for its offices and properties to adopt carbon footprint-reducing initiatives, the center’s interior takes advantage of the South Florida sun with a design that optimizes natural light and lowers electricity consumption. The center’s central Hollywood Boulevard location also offers multiple public transportation options, as well as several retail and dining options to help associates with their day-to-day needs outside of work.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.

With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.