The New Electrolyte Capsule Dispenser For Endurance Athletes

E-GoBox The first single hand electrolyte and sport capsules dispenser in the market.

The E-GoBox is the first single-hand sports capsule dispenser for sport enthusiasts and endurance athletes. The U.S. sports nutrition market offers extensive choices when it comes to electrolyte, VO2, salt and other nutrient capsules, yet it fails to provide efficient dispensers to go with them. Current solutions include makeshift containers and Ziploc baggies which inevitably result in lost or melted capsules. The E-GoBox is born as the solution to this problem.

Hammer Nutrition explains how electrolyte balance is essential for the efficient performance of bodily functions and the prevention of cramps, one of the major problems athletes face during extensive training or endurance events. Supplements range from enhanced energy and recovery to anti-fatigue capsules. “Maintaining optimally hydrated while training and racing is critical to competing at your highest level”, says founder of the E-GoBox, Juan Carlos Villa. “Sports capsules are an efficient way to stay hydrated but hard to access on the move, the E-GoBox keeps you moving and ahead of your competition.”

Villa currently runs the Volcano100, the first international chapter of the National Ultra Endurance 100 Mile Mountain Bike Series which circumvents the Rincon de la Vieja Volcano in Costa Rica. The race welcomed over 760 racers last year and is expecting over 1000 this coming September. The E-GoBox was born out of his own need and that of others when it came to electrolyte capsule management. “We are a quality race. We import U.S. products such as Carbopro and other electrolyte capsules for our racers. We provide them with the capsules and they have developed incredible options for their transport and dispensing. I realized many athletes shared my predicament and decided it was time to come up with a solution.”

Science tells us that 2% dehydrate equates to a 30% reduction in performance. With an E-GoBox racers can single-handedly access electrolyte capsules in under 4 seconds versus more the 15 seconds with a makeshift container. Over the course of an endurance race the E-GoBox can save an athlete minutes in total time while helping him or her maintain optimal performance levels.

This product launch represents a clever innovation in endurance sport hydration. Villa and his team recently launched a Kickstarter campaign for their E-GoBox product and hope to make it a success so they can continue to innovate on the behalf of the entire endurance sport industry.

To learn more about the E-GoBox, visit their Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1118014641/e-gobox-revolutionary-sports-capsule-dispenser or by email.