For the second year in a row, the Phoenix Country Club will play host to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship’s annual National Champions Tour Finale from November 8-12, 2017. This iconic country club was founded in 1899 and is one of the oldest golf clubs in the West. Golf Pro Tom Lehman and John Fought redesigned the original layout in 2002.

At the event, the P.G.A.’s Champions Tour legendary players will compete for the final prize of the 2017 season. One of the Pro Am Tournaments hosted during Schwab Cup Week will benefit the nonprofit Elevate Phoenix. Thousands of at-risk youth attending schools in South Phoenix benefit each year from Elevate Phoenix’s unique accredited educational programs. The agency has helped youth who were on the brink of giving up on school – and their futures – to stay in school, graduate, and enroll in post-secondary education. Elevate Phoenix’s programs are the only one of their kind in Arizona. The agency has an amazing track record of maintaining a 98% graduation rate and 90% post-secondary enrollment rate. This compares to the state’s averages of 78% and 58% respectfully.

Tom Lehman, two-time winner of the coveted Schwab Cup and founding Elevate Phoenix Board Member, will host the Celebrity Tournament on the morning of November 6. A Sunday evening Celebrity Gala on November 5 will highlight the transformational life change of students challenged by poverty, gangs, and drugs in urban Phoenix. A full 50% of these youth who do not have the support of at least one significant adult mentor drops out of school each year.

Elevate Phoenix provides that support through its programs and teacher-mentors, who come from the same communities as the students and overcame the same challenges. Any time, 24/7, students can contact a teacher-mentor to get help with a problem at home, a bully, or anything else. Having a reliable mentor, and participating in Elevate Phoenix’s life skills, literacy, job readiness, and other programs, helps thousands of urban youth stay in school every year, graduate and go on to a successful future.

For more information and to learn how to participate through a unique social Celebrity Tournament media challenge from anywhere in the U.S., contact Jazmine Hall at jhall(at)elevatephoenix(dot)org or go to http://www.elevatephoenix.org.

About Elevate Phoenix

Elevate Phoenix is a unique program for Arizona youth. Together with urban public schools and communities we strengthen character, empower knowledge and elevate relationships. Our success is measured by the success of our kids. The Elevate Phoenix curriculum is designed to teach character, life skills, and leadership to urban students. The heart of our success is the work of our team of full-time, primarily ethnic staff who serve as teachers, mentors, and life coaches to students over multiple years. Teacher-mentors are available to students 24/7. Office: 3750 W. Indian School Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85019 Phone: 602-532-4873 Website: http://www.elevatephoenix.org.