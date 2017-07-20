Trek-Segafredo riders dominate at the Tour de France. Photo: Bettini Photo “Rudy Project has over three decades of history in the sport and to be able to partner like this and offer our eyewear in their stores, makes for a powerful combination.”

Rudy Project North America is partnering with Trek Bicycle, based in Waterloo, WI, to make Rudy Project’s Italian-made eyewear available for sale in Trek-owned stores and retailers. Rudy Project eyewear is currently in nine Trek stores nationwide, with another 22 slated to start selling Rudy Project sunglasses before the end of the year. The agreement grew naturally out of Rudy Project’s sponsorship of the Trek-Segafredo professional cycling team as the Official Eyewear and Prescription Solution partner.

“Rudy Project is one of the best sport eyewear companies in the world, so we’re very excited to be able to offer their eyewear in our stores across the US,” said Trek VP of Retail and Sports Marketing Joe Vadeboncoeur. “They have an impressive history in cycling, and we’re looking forward to bringing the performance eyewear technology they offer to the team to our customers.”

The partnership has been commemorated with a limited edition Tralyx, Rudy Project’s award-winning performance shield-style sunglass. The Trek-Segafredo Tralyx comes in an exclusive Fire Red to match Trek-Segafredo’s distinctive Trek Madone frames, although the team has made the switch to Rudy Project’s White Gloss frame with ImpactX-2 photochromic lenses to match Trek’s new Project One Émonda for the Tour de France this year.

“Trek is a distinctive brand when it comes to road cycling,” said Paul Craig, President and Co-Founder of Rudy Project North America. “Rudy Project has over three decades of history in the sport and to be able to partner like this and offer our eyewear in their stores, makes for a powerful combination.”

Rudy Project has also developed an exclusive Trek-Segafredo edition of their popular Spinhawk lifestyle sunglass. The matte black frame features the distinctive Fire Red on the inside of the temple arms, sporting the Trek-Segafredo logo along with Multilaser Red lenses that are anything but subtle. The limited-edition sunglasses will only be available in select Trek stores, and are backed by Rudy Project’s industry-leading Lifetime Lens Guarantee and 3 Year Frame Warranty. To see the rest of Rudy Project’s performance and casual eyewear collection and full line up of sport prescription and Rx options, visit http://www.rudyprojectusa.com.

The key retail partnership comes as Trek continues to invest in brick and mortar retail in the US and has just opened an all-new Trek store in Berkeley, CA to expand its national retail presence. To locate Trek bicycle dealers nationwide, visit: http://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/store-finder/

Photo: Bettini Photo