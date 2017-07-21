Jetpack Premium is now included with DreamPress

Jesse Friedman This represents substantial value to any WordPress site owner and furthers our commitment to security and the long-term sustainability and growth of WordPress.

Automattic Inc., the company behind Jetpack, WordPress.com, and WooCommerce is announcing a strategic partnership with DreamHost, one of the leading web solutions providers. Customers of DreamPress -- a managed WordPress hosting solution offered by DreamHost -- will now automatically receive Jetpack Premium (costing $99 annually) at no extra cost.

Jetpack augments WordPress to provide free traffic tools, professional themes, and security services to millions of users. Jetpack’s Premium plan additionally provides automated backups and restores, malware scanning, spam-filtering, a video content delivery network, a WordPress-optimized ad program, and priority support.

Normally costing $99 annually, Jetpack Premium is now provided for free to current and new DreamPress customers. Dallas Kashuba, DreamHost CEO, said that “this represents substantial value to any WordPress site owner and furthers our commitment to security and the long-term sustainability and growth of WordPress and its community.”

Automattic’s mission is to democratize publishing, making it possible for everyone to create the web presence they need for their brand, business, or project. “This is why we are so excited about strategic partnerships like this,” said Jesse Friedman, Jetpack’s Partnerships Lead. “Working with hosts like DreamHost that provide best-in-class WordPress and Jetpack experiences gives us the ability to make the web safer and accessible for all site creators.”

Jetpack Premium is available to both new and existing DreamPress customers. Existing customers can connect Jetpack and start using the Premium services through their DreamPress control panel.