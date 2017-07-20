RedHat Ansible® allows our customers to quickly deploy automation while leveraging their existing complementary investments through the agentless architecture, out-of-the-box content, and intuitive and extensible framework.” Jordan Ohringer, Zefflin CTO

Taking the lead as the first certified RedHat Ansible® resale partner in the Southwestern United States, cloud automation and DevOps consulting firm Zefflin Systems today announced the addition of RedHat Ansible® consulting to its practice portfolio (https://www.zefflin.com/ansible.html). With years of experience in orchestration and DevOps automation, Zefflin utilizes Ansible to drive complexity out of the digital environment and accelerate DevOps initiatives and end-to-end automation solutions.

RedHat Ansible® is a core component in managing and automating modern infrastructure because it removes the complexity that kills productivity. Ansible is simple, powerful, agentless, versatile and open source. Orchestration allows automation of event or user-driven IT and business processes for operations management in an agile environment. This ultimately enables IT operations to provide sustainable recurring services faster while optimizing costs. Zefflin’s Ansible practice complements its automation and orchestration competency to help customers (i) deploy and manage applications across private and public clouds; (ii) speed service delivery with DevOps initiatives; and (iii) streamline cloud installations and upgrades.

“RedHat's Ansible provides an important part of our strategy, enabling us to bring robust, cost effective full automation and DevOps solutions to our customers,” said Sam Melehy, Zefflin CEO. “Zefflin is uniquely positioned to offer cloud environment solutions and service delivery for RedHat’s customers throughout the U.S.”.

Key Takeaways

The solutions-focused approach of Zefflin’s Ansible practice helps customers:



Move to a cloud-based application development environment.

Reduce cost and increase speed of application deployment time.

Implement standardized development architectures and shared services.

Package, test and deploy containers using end-to-end automation.

Integrate automated deployment and post ops with IT Service Management.

Join us at AnsibleFest (http://www.ansiblefest.com) in San Francisco on September 7, 2017 to learn more about RedHat Ansible® and see how Zefflin can help simplify your digital environment with automation and orchestration.

About Zefflin:

Zefflin is a RedHat advanced business partner with 26 combined accreditations in Ansible, CloudForms, OpenShift, ServiceNow and Ceph Storage. Our focus is on Datacenter Automation, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud solution implementation and integration. We offer advanced, cost effective solutions to our customers in the areas of request/catalog management, automated provisioning (OS, application, database, storage, and network), policy governance and compliance for the entire computing infrastructure.