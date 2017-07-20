Elicina to Participate in Upcoming ECRM Event

“We look forward to taking part in this trade show, and are looking forward to impressing the retail buyers at the event with our products,” said Paula.

Elicina, a company known for its premium skincare products that use the secretion of the Helix Aspersa Muller snail as its main active ingredient, announced it will be in attendance at the upcoming Vitamin, Sports Nutrition and Weight Management Efficient Program Planning Session (EPPS) in Chandler, Arizona.

This EPPS, an ECRM event, is unique in that it offers businesses from all over the nutritional products and cosmeceutical industries a chance to meet with major retail buyers and discuss the numerous benefits of their products. Also up for discussion include marketing strategies and future goals. The event runs from June 25 to 30.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to travel to Chandler and take part in what promises to be a very beneficial event for Elicina,” said Paula Bascunan, Elicina’s General Manager. “Events like this can be outstanding starting points for building crucial industry relationships that allow for faster and more widespread growth. As we push to expand our presence in the American market, these are exactly the kinds of partnerships we need to form, so we are thrilled for this chance.”

The Helix Aspersa Muller snail secretes a slime that contains naturally concentrated doses of important substances like elastin, collagen, allantoin and glycolic acid. All of these substances have demonstrated benefits for skin care and anti-aging. The first snail cream the company developed featured 80 percent snail extract and 20 percent cream, and today, all of the company’s products contain up to 80 percent snail secretion as well.

The natural skin-soothing properties of snail secretion allow it to be an effective treatment for a large number of common skin problems, such as age spots, wrinkles, cuts, acne and stretch marks. These properties allow for a quicker skin regeneration and a healthier, more youthful appearance. All of the Elicina products are safe for use by anyone, from children to the elderly.

“We look forward to taking part in this trade show, and are looking forward to impressing the retail buyers at the event with our products,” said Paula.