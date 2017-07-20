Reflex Photonics Rolls Out New SNAP12 120G Modules Developed for Machine Vision and Avionic IFES Applications with Operation Temperature Rating up to 95 ºC

Share Article

Reflex Photonics announce the launch of new SNAP12 120G embedded optical modules targeting advanced manufacturing, industrial automation, and machine vision markets. The operation temperature now ranges from −40 ºC to 95 ºC.

The SNAP12 is a 12 channel pluggable parallel optical transmitter or receiver module.

SNAP12 transmitter and receiver

Reflex Photonics supports customers with their advanced manufacturing, automation, and machine vision designs and applications. Reflex Photonics is also continuously improving its SNAP12 range for its current inflight entertainment system (IFES) clients.

(PRWEB)

This SNAP12 is directly addressing technical needs brought by the increasing data bandwidth demand of high-speed and high-resolution machine vision systems developed to tackle advanced manufacturing and automation challenges.

Reflex Photonics’ new SNAP12 are offered in both commercial (0 ºC to 70 ºC) and industrial operating temperatures (−40 ºC to 95 ºC) ranges at speeds up to 120 Gbps with data rate up to 10.3125 Gbps per lane. These modules underwent extensive testing to meet requirements for harsh environments and are 100% compatible with the industry standards.

SNAP12 are 12-lane parallel optical modules with a standard chassis-mount MPO interface. They are self-contained electrical-to-optical converters requiring no internal fiber management or handling. This is important for clients that prefer not to handle fragile optical cables. The simplicity and performance of SNAP12 makes them ideal module for many avionics, defense, industrial automation, and medical applications.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Jean-François Cyr
Reflex Photonics Inc.
+1 418 580 3815
Email >
Reflex Photonics
Like >
Reflex Photonics | The Light on Board Company

Follow us on
Visit website