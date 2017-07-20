SNAP12 transmitter and receiver Reflex Photonics supports customers with their advanced manufacturing, automation, and machine vision designs and applications. Reflex Photonics is also continuously improving its SNAP12 range for its current inflight entertainment system (IFES) clients.

This SNAP12 is directly addressing technical needs brought by the increasing data bandwidth demand of high-speed and high-resolution machine vision systems developed to tackle advanced manufacturing and automation challenges.

Reflex Photonics’ new SNAP12 are offered in both commercial (0 ºC to 70 ºC) and industrial operating temperatures (−40 ºC to 95 ºC) ranges at speeds up to 120 Gbps with data rate up to 10.3125 Gbps per lane. These modules underwent extensive testing to meet requirements for harsh environments and are 100% compatible with the industry standards.

SNAP12 are 12-lane parallel optical modules with a standard chassis-mount MPO interface. They are self-contained electrical-to-optical converters requiring no internal fiber management or handling. This is important for clients that prefer not to handle fragile optical cables. The simplicity and performance of SNAP12 makes them ideal module for many avionics, defense, industrial automation, and medical applications.