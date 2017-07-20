A.J. Hurst A.J. Hurst has shown tremendous leadership within Frazier & Deeter and the community

A.J. Hurst, a Senior Manager at Frazier & Deeter, has been honored by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) as a member of the Leadership Academy’s ninth graduating class. Hurst was selected to be among the 38 members of the class because of his exceptional leadership skills and professional experience.

“A.J. Hurst has shown tremendous leadership within Frazier & Deeter and the community,” said Seth McDaniel, Managing Partner of Frazier & Deeter. “We are delighted to see A.J. receive this recognition.”

Hurst provides assurance and business advisory services to clients in the technology, healthcare, manufacturing and services industries. He currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the firm’s Healthcare Practice Group and has previously served leadership roles within the firm’s Technology Practice Group, Community Committee and associate development teams. He also participates in Frazier & Deeter training and mentorship programs.

Hurst is involved with both the AICPA and Georgia Society of CPAs (GSCPA) through multiple published articles and serving on the GSCPA’s 2017 Accounting & Auditing Conference Task Force.

Hurst is also involved in the local community as a member of Catholic Charities of Atlanta 2014 Leadership Class, serving on the March of Dimes Metro Atlanta Young Professionals Board, and the Finance Committee of Georgia Soccer.

The AICPA Leadership Academy was designed to strengthen and expand the leadership skills of promising young professionals while they network with a peer group of talented and motivated CPAs. Participants are selected from public accounting firms of all sizes, business and industry, education and government. The 2017 class contains a diverse range of ethnicities and is split evenly between females and males.

The 2017 Leadership Academy attendees were recommended by their employers, state CPA societies or both. Candidates submitted resumes which included work history, licensure information, professional volunteer activities, community service and awards and honors. Candidates also submitted a statement explaining how participating in the Leadership Academy would impact them personally and professionally and wrote an essay on the topic “what leadership competencies and characteristics will be essential to successfully lead and advance the CPA profession in 2025?”

To date, more than 270 CPAs have participated in the AICPA Leadership Academy, many of whom have gone on to take on leadership positions in their firms, businesses and volunteer organizations.

More information about the AICPA Leadership Academy is available online.

About Frazier & Deeter

Frazier & Deeter is a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The firm provides a wide range of tax, audit, accounting and advisory services to help clients reach their unique financial goals.

Frazier & Deeter has been named one of the 2015 top Accounting Firms to Work For, the 56th largest CPA firm and one of the Fastest Growing CPA firms among the top 100 firms in the U.S. by Accounting Today magazine. Frazier & Deeter has also been named a Best of the Best CPA firm by INSIDE Public Accounting nine times and in 2016 was named a Top Ten Firm for Women by The MOVE project.