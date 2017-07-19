Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Bill Gausewitz will speak at the 28th Annual Association of California Insurers’ (ACIC) General Counsel Seminar in San Diego, July 27. His session, “A Law Looks at Forty: How Has the APA Delivered on Its Promises?” takes place at 1:15 p.m. in the Crystal Ballroom.

The seminar is an educational event for insurance professionals – particularly in the legal community – that offers the insight and information they need for their businesses. Taking place at the U.S. Grant Hotel, the event features panels on blockchain technology, social host liability, attorney-client privilege for in-house counsel, and working with judges. The full agenda can be seen here.

Gausewitz is a shareholder in the firm’s Sacramento office. He has more than 20 years of experience drafting and backing California state legislation and serving in a number of positions within the Legislature, including the U.S. House of Representatives, the California State Assembly (Republican Caucus), and the California State Senate (Republican Policy Office). Gausewitz earned an M.A. (1981), J.D. (1979), and B.A. (1976) from the University of California, Los Angeles.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Government Law & Policy Practice

Greenberg Traurig’s Government Law & Policy Practice combines the capabilities of its Federal Practice in Washington D.C. with its state and local practices across the country. The firm’s national team of governmental affairs professionals and attorneys spans major political and commercial capitals throughout the United States, including: Albany, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Sacramento, Tallahassee, Washington, D.C. Most recently, Greenberg Traurig was named “Law Firm of the Year” for Government Relations by the U.S. News-Best Lawyers 2014 edition of Best Law Firms. The practice also received the most first-tier Government Relations rankings in the U.S.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Insurance Regulatory & Transactions Practice

Greenberg Traurig’s Insurance Regulatory & Transactions Group brings together lawyers from its national and international offices with experience in a broad variety of complementary disciplines – including insurance regulatory, tax, corporate finance and securities, securitization and structured finance, litigation, health care, and governmental affairs – to support clients from all segments of the insurance industry. The group provides tailored legal services designed to meet the varied needs of our clients in the areas of insurance regulation, legislative and public policy advocacy, life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, premium finance, securitization and derivatives, and insurance litigation.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.