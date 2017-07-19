Window Genie’s Founder, Rik Nonelle, was identified by independent franchisee satisfaction research firm, Franchise Business Review, as being one of only 41 franchisors to qualify for its 2017 list of the Top Franchise Leaders.

Nonelle started Window Genie when he was just a 29-year-old Ohio State grad who was already tired of “working for the man.” He developed the Window Genie model with franchising in mind; he wanted to create an opportunity for entrepreneurs everywhere that was easily duplicated and translated well into other markets. Starting as a local window cleaning business servicing a few neighborhoods in Cincinnati, but adding services as demand grew, Window Genie has evolved into a home service franchise specializing in residential and light commercial window cleaning, window tinting, pressure washing, gutter cleaning, holiday light installation and more. Since its first franchise opened in 1998, Window Genie has grown to a system of over 110 owners operating in 31 states. In late 2016, Window Genie was acquired by Dwyer Group, a franchise holding company out of Waco.

To select the executives on the list, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months’ worth of data from approximately 30,000 franchisees representing 334 brands regarding their brands’ leadership and culture as well as their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.

Window Genie’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

“Each of the executives on this list have proven they have the business acumen and skills to continually raise the performance bar in franchising,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “But what makes this list so unique is that it is the only list of franchise leaders compiled solely on feedback from their franchisees. The fact that Rike was chosen by the people whose business success is dependent on his leadership is a true testament to his talent, vision, and dedication to franchisee satisfaction.”

About Window Genie:

Window Genie, founded in 1994, is a nationally ranked mobile window cleaning service franchise offering residential and light commercial window cleaning, window tinting, pressure washing, gutter cleaning and more. Recognized as one of the fastest growing franchise systems in North America, Window Genie has grown to more than 100 franchise partners operating in 31 states. In 2016, Window Genie became a subsidiary company of Dwyer Group®, a service-based franchise organization.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is the only independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

