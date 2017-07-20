“We have engaged in a massive effort to offer our products to more customers throughout the United States,” said Dr. Asare.

MiraBurst, a brand that delivers a unique line of easy-melt tablets with miracle berries as the primary ingredient is now available on an ever-increasing number of high-profile retail platforms.

The company, which is a subsidiary of MB Group USA, LLC, now has its products featured on Amazon.com, RevNutrition.com, StackedNutrition.com, Go4ItNutrition.com and RonnieColemanNutrition.com.

The brand first came to the United States in 2014, soon after Dr. Emmanuel Asare became familiar with the numerous benefits and powers of the miracle berry of Ghana in West Africa. The berry temporarily modifies the taste of very sour and acidic fruits, foods and drinks, such as grapefruit, strawberry, lemon water, apple cider vinegar in lemon water. Instead, it makes these flavors taste sweet for up to 90 minutes, without any sugars or sweeteners added to the food or drink.

“We have engaged in a massive effort to offer our products to more customers throughout the United States, and the fact that they are now available on so many exceptional retail platforms has been a great step in that direction,” said Dr. Asare, who founded the company. “We are offering a unique product that changes the flavor of super-sour foods in a natural and healthy way. We are very pleased to have formed these great sales partnerships with some of the top retailers in the world.”

The miracle berries that make up the core of MiraBurst’s products have also been found to provide benefits to cancer patients dealing with the metallic taste they often experience when receiving regular chemotherapy treatments. And, along with some antioxidant properties, the berries contain 12 active polyphenols that can help improve the body’s sensitivity to insulin and stabilize blood sugar.

Miracle berries have been used in West Africa for generations to enhance the flavor of acidic or sour foods, with locals often swirling the pulp of the berries in their mouths before meals. Dr. Asare has captured these benefits in a product that comes in the form of an easy-melt tablet.

MiraBurst is also a fair-trade company that is dedicated to bridging the gap between farmers in Ghana and consumers on a global scale.

For more information on MiraBurst and its groundbreaking products, go to http://www.miraburst.com