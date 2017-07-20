VHOOP VHOOP. Fitness Device that does it all!

Introducing VHOOP, an innovative personal fitness device that is targeted to help users lose abdominal fat and work out in an engaging manner. Unlike traditional workout equipment, VHOOP keenly tracks workout data, which can be displayed and managed on smartphone devices via Bluetooth.

"There are so many fitness devices in the market today, but we truly believe that VHOOP is the total solution for those who want to obtain optimal results,” says Founder and CEO, Michael Yoon, who has leveraged a background in physical training technology to bring a fresh perspective to the IoT fitness device user experience. “We have taken a classic piece of training equipment and have turned it into an advanced and useful device.”

VHOOP is an IoT hula-hoop composed of eight pieces that can easily be put together and taken apart in less than a minute, which makes it handy on-the-go. According to research, hula hooping is one of the easiest and fastest ways to lose calories and eliminate extra abdominal fat. However, VHOOP is not just your conventional hula-hoop. It incorporates the physical fitness benefits of hula hooping and has integrated it into a sleek and comprehensive workout system.

The real-time syncing data on VHOOP’s mobile application will allow users to view the number of rotations, the length of workouts, the number of calories burned, and much more. The VHOOP works not just as a fitness device but also as a personal “smart” gym. The app informs users how to improve workouts to maximize results and reach personal goals.

“Hula hooping has been around for more than 2,000 years for both fun and exercise purposes. Our R & D team did a great job turning a traditional object into an effective fitness device with advanced IoT capabilities,” adds Vice President, Chris Lee. “We are confident that VHOOP will help stimulate balanced workouts and healthier lifestyles.”

VHOOP has an outstanding battery life. With its auto power saving mode, it can be used longer than typical fitness-tracking devices. It takes only an hour and 30 minutes to charge completely and can be used for 15 days for about an hour per day. VHOOP is lined with comfortable and high-quality silicon foam that is placed along the interior of its design and is built with polypropylene for durability and water resistance.

Pre-order of VHOOP is available from July 18 to September 1 on Kickstarter, and it is a consumer-ready product. Those who have tested the device report positive experiences, and several of these testimonials can be seen on the product’s Kickstarter page (http://kck.st/2uBaE7n). When the Kickstarter campaign funding goal is achieved, the company anticipates manufacturing and delivery to be complete in December of this year.

About Virfit, Inc.

Virfit is a California-based startup developing revolutionary fitness devices with integrated technology. The products are designed and developed in Newport Beach, California and manufactured in Seoul, Korea. Virfit was founded by team of experts and engineers who are committed to creating innovative fitness gadgets and making them widely accessible.

