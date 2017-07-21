YurView and Cox Media are proud to take part in a month-long campaign celebrating Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” (July 23rd- 30th). Through a unique partnership with the Feinstein Foundation and Mystic Aquarium, YurView and Cox Media have produced video blog posts featuring Feinstein Junior Scholars asking shark questions to experts at Mystic Aquarium.

To help celebrate Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week,” the Feinstein Foundation (http://www.feinsteinfoundation.org) and Mystic Aquarium (http://www.mysticaquarium.org) offered the chance to win tickets to a special screening of Shark Week’s premiere episode and free entrance to the Aquarium on Thursday, July 20th.

In his continuing search for new and exciting educational opportunities, Alan Shawn Feinstein has now made it possible for area folks to become shark experts. The Feinstein Foundation is offering the opportunity for people to win tickets to see a screening of the premier episode of “Shark Week” at Mystic Aquarium before it has aired on the Discovery Channel.

Alan Shawn Feinstein’s commitment to schools and education in the State of Rhode Island and South Eastern Massachusetts is legendary. He has dedicated millions of dollars to its schools, and consistently promotes the importance of community service in education and the values of caring, compassion and brotherhood. Students are still enjoying personal visits from Alan at their elementary schools and viewers can still hear his message through his RI PBS show which can also be seen on Netflix! Alan Shawn Feinstein and the Feinstein Foundation are dedicated to empowering youngsters to reach out to help others and teach them the importance of compassion and caring for those in need. There are currently over 250,000 Feinstein Jr. Scholars pledging to do good deeds every day.

YurView’s “Shark Week” blog posts can be found at http://www.yurview.com/new-england. For additional information visit the Feinstein Foundation (http://www.feinsteinfoundation.org), Mystic Aquarium (http://www.mysticaquarium.org) and Discovery Channel (http://www.discovery.com/tv-shows/shark-week).