Easily manage your Avaya J129 & B179 with Phonism! Phonism enables a streamlined approach that speeds time to service for greater customer satisfaction.

Phonism, an innovator in VoIP phone provisioning and management, today announced support for Avaya’s newly released open standards, SIP-based phones, the J129 IP deskphone and B179 SIP conference phone. Phonism has jumped on this opportunity, providing the market with a simple, easy-to-use solution for managing configuration of their Avaya open standard SIP phones.

Phonism provides a competitive advantage for service providers deploying Avaya SIP phones, allowing them to streamline onboarding/support processes and reduce costs all while creating a more pleasant experience for the customer. Since Phonism is a brand-agnostic solution, service providers realize added value through their ability to manage all of their devices in one place. Phonism’s currently supported brands include: Avaya, Grandstream, Yealink, Polycom, & Cisco.

As the SIP phone market has evolved over the past decade, the technologies around provisioning and managing them have not. Phonism drastically improves the customer experience for both VoIP service providers and their end-users. A focus on ease-of-use results in: reduced onboarding and support times, reduced risk of configuration error, & greater flexibility. Not only does this make service providers jobs easier, but the end-users benefit from a much more pleasant experience (Reduced churn? You be the judge.)

Learn more about how Phonism can streamline your operations here.

Quotes:

“Avaya is one of the most trusted brands in Telecom, and we couldn’t be more excited to be providing service providers with the easiest solution to manage and deploy these devices.” - Steve Lazaridis, CEO, Phonism

“Phonism provides service providers with a cost-effective, value-added service that makes it easy for service providers to configure and deploy Avaya SIP phones. As we continually look for ways to drive complexity out of operations for our customers and partners, Phonism enables a streamlined approach that speeds time to service for greater customer satisfaction.”



Mark Monday, Vice President and GM, Engagement Platforms, Avaya

About Phonism

Phonism (https://phonism.com/) is the leading cloud platform for VoIP device provisioning and management. Phonism helps service providers easily manage all their devices from a centralized location. The company’s innovative approach has helped their customers to streamline onboarding and support, saving them valuable time and increasing their bottom line. With Phonism, the days of manual provisioning are in the rearview.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world’s most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications— offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today’s digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit http://www.avaya.com.