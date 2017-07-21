SportsCastr is the next generation of engagement for fans -- Dave Siroty, Camp Director

SportsCastr.Live, the pioneering live streaming video platform that redefines what it means to ‘call a game’ and enhance the fan experience, today announced its first ever media partnership, becoming the presenting partner of the Chris Carrino and Tim Capstraw Sports Broadcasting Camp, now in its 16th year at the Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center on the campus of Montclair State University in New Jersey. The camp will run July 24-28.

“We are pleased to be able to work with two of the most respected pros in the sports broadcasting industry, Chris Carrino and Tim Capstraw, to bring SportsCastr.Live to their students,” said Kevin April, SportsCastr.Live CEO. “This pilot program will enable evolving sportscasters to utilize SportsCastr’s professional studio tools and social layer to develop skills, build a following and create a demo reel while providing us with critical feedback.”

“For 16 years our students have come and expected a unique experience, and SportsCastr.Live is the perfect addition to what will be an engaging and fun filled week,” said Camp Director Dave Siroty. “We always look for interactive programming and believe that the platform is the next generation of engagement for fans, and what better way to test it than with the next generation of broadcasters attending our camp.”

The Chris Carrino and Tim Capstraw Sports Broadcasting Camp, is open to boys and girls 13-and-older. Campers will learn about TV and radio play-by-play and color commentary, public speaking, sports talk, game preparation, on-camera presentation, teleprompter, interviewing skills, podcasting, multi-media content, and public address announcing. The week-long camp will include play-by-play of a Somerset Patriots minor league baseball game and a field trip to Barclays Center.

Carrino has been the radio voice of Nets Basketball for the last 16 years. The Fordham University graduate also calls NFL games for Compass Media and has broadcast Major League Baseball, international basketball games for NBA TV, the last three Olympics for NBC Sports, and college sports for the ESPN family of networks and Comcast.

Capstraw has served as the radio color commentator for Nets Basketball for the last 15 years, broadcasting over 1,100 straight games. The former Wagner College men’s basketball and baseball coach has also called the Olympics for NBC Sports, international basketball games for NBA TV, college basketball for MSG and CBS Sports Network, baseball and basketball on MSG Varsity, and more.

The SportsCastr.Live streaming platform – currently in public beta – allows users to be color commentators and enables viewers to select which sportscaster they wish to have call, recap or make predictions on a game. The platform, which boasts adaptive bit-rate technology and ultra-fast delivery, differentiates itself from other live video platforms like Periscope or Facebook Live by offering sports broadcast features that used to only be available in a studio setting. This includes the ability for users to enhance their streams with real-time scoreboards, on-air motion graphics and augmented reality... making it look like they are live on TV, regardless of their location. Plus, all elements are clickable and interactive, allowing viewers to engage with the “broadcaster” in ways never before possible.

Steve Smith, an NBA Champion and All-Star, David Stern, NBA Commissioner Emeritus; Jim Boeheim, Syracuse University Head Basketball Coach, Vernon Davis, two-time NFL Pro Bowler and Washington Redskins tight end, Donald Schupak, former Managing Partner of the ABA’s Spirits of St. Louis; Andrew Schupak, SGI MB CEO; Charles Baker, Co-Chair of O'Melveny's Sports Industry Group and Eric Bechtel, IdeaQuest Founder, are investors and advisors for the platform.

SportsCastr.Live is available for free on the iTunes App Store. Users can also access the platform via the web at https://sportscastr.live/