Automate the Filling of Open Shift/Staff Positions

Rapid Notify announces new update on Staffing Communication Center

Staffing Communication Center

Irvine, CA (PRWEB)

The Rapid Notify Staffing Communication Center (SCC) is a web-based, real-time response accountability tool and internal staffing communications module for any organization.

The SCC enables users to easily share shift openings, events, incidents, and resource requirements via Voice, SMS Text Message and/or Email so that no time is wasted during time-sensitive situations.

Use pre-configured message templates for speed, reliability and accuracy when seconds count. Send messages to specific departments, groups or subsets of groups as determined by user.

Features:

  • Easy to Learn, Easy to Use
  • Fully Hosted and Managed
  • Message Delivery via Voice, SMS text and Email
  • Send to devices such as Cell Phones, PDAs, Tablets, Pagers
  • 24/7 Live Customer Service
  • Web-based Dashboard

Ideal for:

  • Hospitals
  • Municipalities
  • Government Agencies
  • Retail Centers
  • Business Continuity
  • Utilities
  • First Responders

Goals

  • Ensuring the availability of staff to clients in times of emergency, unplanned events and disasters
  • Communicating to thousands of employees across the country
  • Providing easy staffing of clients' sites to mitigate the risk of security breaches and safety hazards

Benefits and How Rapid Notify can help

  • Increase efficiency in daily staffing
  • See who’s working now
  • Avoid schedule conflicts
  • Quickly put employees on standby
  • Manage from a central communications dashboard
  • Intuitive dashboard can be accessed anywhere, anytime and across any type of device

For more details, please contact at 800.519.2129 or info(at)rapidnotify(dot)com
http://rapidnotify.com/contact.html

