Automate the Filling of Open Shift/Staff Positions

Staffing Communication Center

The Rapid Notify Staffing Communication Center (SCC) is a web-based, real-time response accountability tool and internal staffing communications module for any organization.

The SCC enables users to easily share shift openings, events, incidents, and resource requirements via Voice, SMS Text Message and/or Email so that no time is wasted during time-sensitive situations.

Use pre-configured message templates for speed, reliability and accuracy when seconds count. Send messages to specific departments, groups or subsets of groups as determined by user.

Features:



Easy to Learn, Easy to Use

Fully Hosted and Managed

Message Delivery via Voice, SMS text and Email

Send to devices such as Cell Phones, PDAs, Tablets, Pagers

24/7 Live Customer Service

Web-based Dashboard

Ideal for:



Hospitals

Municipalities

Government Agencies

Retail Centers

Business Continuity

Utilities

First Responders

Goals



Ensuring the availability of staff to clients in times of emergency, unplanned events and disasters

Communicating to thousands of employees across the country

Providing easy staffing of clients' sites to mitigate the risk of security breaches and safety hazards

Benefits and How Rapid Notify can help



Increase efficiency in daily staffing

See who’s working now

Avoid schedule conflicts

Quickly put employees on standby

Manage from a central communications dashboard

Intuitive dashboard can be accessed anywhere, anytime and across any type of device

For more details, please contact at 800.519.2129 or info(at)rapidnotify(dot)com

http://rapidnotify.com/contact.html