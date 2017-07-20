“We’re constantly striving to enhance bottom-line results for our partners,” said Joshua McFadden, Director of Channel Programs for Jive.

Jive Communications Inc. announced today the next evolution of Partnerplus, its industry-leading partner engagement tool. Jive partners can now generate executable quotes on demand, and take accounts from quoted to activated in minutes.

Partnerplus offers a single sign-on environment that eliminates context switching and traditional paperwork delays. As a result, partners can maintain sales velocity and excitement as they position and deploy Jive products and services.

“We’re constantly striving to enhance bottom-line results for our partners,” said Joshua McFadden, Director of Channel Programs for Jive. “One of the ways we do that is by making it even easier, more efficient, and more profitable to do business with Jive. That’s exactly what we’ve achieved with these enhancements.”

Combined with the company’s Welcome to Jive wizard tool, Jive partners can guide a potential customer from initial registration to quote generation and account activation in under 30 minutes.

Welcome to Jive allows partners and their customers to rapidly complete and review:

Quote details

E-signatures

Payment information

Phone provisioning and shipping

Order status and tracking

Upon completing the wizard, the customer has a fully featured Jive PBX already built, ready to be customized. Users arrive at a dashboard offering immediate access to key features, including number porting and ordering, network prequalification, support resources, training, and more.

For more information on Jive’s partner program, visit jive.com/partners, or call 877-333-5551.

About Jive Communications

Jive Communications, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise-level hosted Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and Unified Communications (UC) solutions. Established in 2006, Jive empowers organizations to communicate better and manage their business phone systems through innovative video, voice, mobile applications, and contact center products, all of which run on Jive Cloud, Jive’s cloud-based platform based on open industry standards. With its reliable, scalable, and powerful hosted VoIP services and cloud communication solutions, Jive helps end users enhance efficiency and boost productivity while reducing costs.