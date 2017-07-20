“As more people find out about HeadAid, we are confident that they will begin to turn to the supplement more and more as an alternative to OTC solutions,” said Kinder.

HeadAid, which offers a groundbreaking, all-natural headache relief supplement with the potential to disrupt the market, made a considerable impact at the recent Weight Management, Sports Nutrition and Vitamin Efficient Planning Program Session (EPPS) in Chandler, Arizona.

The ECRM event, which took place June 25-28, provided the company’s representatives with an opportunity to speak with key retail buyers across all channels of the U.S. market—and they took full advantage. Buyers were impressed with the benefits HeadAid delivers, along with the fact that the brand has been able to expand its distribution across the country in a short amount of time.

“We are just thrilled with the enormous impact our product made in the eyes of the retail buyers at the recent EPPS event,” said Thomas Kinder, CEO of HeadAid. “We are delivering a supplement specially formulated for individuals who wish to move away from conventional forms of headache pain relief, which often come with health complications of their own. It was clear that retail buyers could tell that we are offering something new and different to the American market.”

HeadAid provides an all-natural headache, nausea and insomnia relief supplement that serves as an effective alternative to over-the-counter (OTC) pain medications. It has been developed with a considerable amount of research and clinical backing, and it comes highly physician recommended.

The supplement has also been thoroughly tested, including via a double-blinded, randomized analysis of its performance against a placebo. The results of these tests found that HeadAid provides results better than those of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like Tylenol or Advil, without any of the potential side effects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has identified for those more conventional medications.

HeadAid has the potential to deliver exceptional relief to the roughly 12 percent of Americans who regularly suffer from migraines, although it also helps with headache pain due to general fatigue, anxiety and the aftereffects of excessive alcohol consumption. It works to alleviate pain caused by pressure in the head, along with issues like sensory sensitivity and nausea.

“As more people find out about HeadAid, we are confident that they will begin to turn to the supplement more and more as an alternative to OTC solutions,” said Kinder. “We look forward to getting this product in front of more consumers in the United States and beyond.”

To learn more about HeadAid and all the benefits the innovative supplement offers, visit https://www.headaid.net.