Maxim Kupriianov, a Sphere Software Senior Go Engineer, will give a presentation called, “Business Logic Verification in Go Applications Using Contexts,” at the 2017 GoWayFest conference in Minsk, Belarus on July 21st at 11:00am.

GoWayFest 2017, the first of its kind conference in Eastern Europe, will focus on the Go open source programming language that was created by Google in 2007. This conference will feature renowned Golang speakers with a broad range of expertise, including scalability, visualizing concurrency, optimization, business logic and more.

Go was created to be scalable to large systems ( similar to Java and C++ ), statically typed, and support networking & multiprocessing. Some of the companies who are using Go with other languages include: Google, Netflix, Gett, Uber, Dropbox, and Sphere Software.

“We’re delighted to have Maxim represent us at this premier conference event,” said Leon Ginsburg, CEO of Sphere Software. “We feel it’s important to not only serve our clients, but also to advance the thought leadership within the Go development community by sharing some of our best practices.”

Maxim Kupriianov has been working with Go for four years in addition to being an active open-source contributor. In his presentation, he will share best practices relating to:



Verification of business logic flow

Explaining the purpose and use cases for Go contexts

Leveraging contexts to capture the execution flow for further analysis

“I’m excited to have been selected to give a presentation at GoWayFest 2017,” Maxim said. “One of the great things about being a software engineer is that there’s a never ending supply of fun things to do and learn.”

Sphere Software is honored to participate as one of this year’s GoWayFest 2017 participating partners in addition to continuing our tradition of supporting the worldwide Go community.

About Sphere Software

With headquarters in Chicago and regional offices in New York, Bueno Aires and Eastern Europe, Sphere Software is a global company with a local focus and a national presence.

Sphere Software has over a decade of proven success creating innovative web and mobile software solutions, big data analytics and providing staff augmentation for both start-ups and the Fortune 100. Our consulting services includes DevOps and the Atlassian product suite. Sphere’s technical expertise includes Go, Python, React.js, Node.js, Scala, Clojure, .NET, Java, Ruby on Rails and a broad range of industry experience as well.

To find out how Sphere Software can help your business reach peak performance, contact us on Twitter @SphereSW or on our website at http://www.sphereinc.com.