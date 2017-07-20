“We have significantly advanced our wind power generation technology over the past two years and are preparing for commercialization at a time of high market demand.”

Hover Energy, LLC (“Hover” or the “Company”) announced today that it has been selected as a Top Innovator 2017 – Clean Tech at the New York Venture Summit. The Company presented to a group that included more than 100 venture capital firms in New York City on July 19.

“Being recognized as a top innovator in the clean technology industry represents another milestone achieved by Hover,” commented Albert McLelland, Chief Executive Officer of Hover. “We have significantly advanced our wind power generation technology over the past two years and are preparing for commercialization at a time of high market demand.” The Company is preparing to install its initial Hover Array System on a commercial building in Texas in the coming months.

About Hover Energy, LLC

Hover Energy, LLC possesses a transformative wind power generation technology. The Company expects to remake the onsite wind energy market by providing an impactful wind power solution with high energy density and a wide range of applications, including the built environment. Additional information is available at http://www.hoverenergy.com.

(NO STOCK EXCHANGE, SECURITIES COMMISSION OR OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN.)

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements concerning the development and completion of a wind power generation technology and the timing of its delivery, as well as other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions and information about future events, efficiency, outcomes, applications, conditions, results of operations or performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.