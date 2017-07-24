Chicago Education Expert Takes on Nation’s Bully Epidemic in New Book

A longtime educator in the Chicago public school system and current school administrator has released his detailed manual for preventing and combatting the increasing prevalence of bullying behaviors in institutions of learning. In “The Bullying Phenomenon,” Dwayne Ruffin, Ed.D., provides teachers and administrators with a practical guidebook that seeks to quell the cycle of bullying one classroom at a time.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, approximately 1 in 4 U.S. students say they’ve experienced in-school bullying, and about 30 percent of young people say they’ve bullied others. Ruffin’s Bullying Resolution Model uses a solution-driven design to provide classroom leaders with the tools to successfully intervene in bullying situations and manage conflicts.

“Often when we discuss bullying, we’re only touching the surface – never getting deep enough to fully understand the issues,” Ruffin said. “I want for us to be able to fix the problem, not just alleviate apparent symptoms. The Bullying Resolution Model does just that.”

With concise, easy-to-follow guidelines, “The Bullying Phenomenon” homes in on a crucial hot-button issue that continues to plague all levels of education. Through Ruffin’s guidance, readers will find helpful tactics to addressing bullying rituals and culture in their own homes and classrooms.

Dwayne Ruffin, Ed.D., has more than 30 years of experience teaching at the elementary- and middle-school levels and is currently a dean of students and behavioral intervention specialist in the Chicago public school system. Ruffin holds an education doctorate, a Master of Education degree and a Master of Science in Administration degree. He currently resides in Chicago. To learn more, please visit http://www.bullyphenomenon.com.

