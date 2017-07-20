Each plays a critical role in helping RightSourcing deliver the best talent and workforce solutions possible enabling our clients to focus on high-quality patient care.

RightSourcing, the leading national provider of vendor-neutral contingent workforce management solutions for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce the winners of their annual National Supplier Awards. The 2016 award winners were selected from a field of over two-thousand contingent workforce suppliers servicing RightSourcing's healthcare clients. These awards recognize suppliers who consistently deliver the highest standard of excellence in support of RightSourcing’s growing healthcare customer-base.

The National Supplier Awards consist of three categories - Platinum, Gold, and Silver. Recipients are selected based on performance and customer service rankings that are determined by RightSourcing’s proprietary Supplier Scorecard. This year’s winners are recognized for delivering excellence in contingent worker talent, compliance, and candidate experience in support of RightSourcing and its clients. The 2016 recipients include:



FlexCare Medical Staffing is recognized as the Platinum Award winner for 2016. FlexCare continues an impressive streak of 3 consecutive years as a RightSourcing National Supplier Award recipient. FlexCare provides extraordinary clinical and travel nurse staffing services to over 25 RightSourcing programs across the nation through a delivery model that enables it to quickly and efficiently source high-quality nurses for any location in the United States. “FlexCare is honored to win the Platinum Supplier Award from RightSourcing,” said Ryan White, vice president of client relations for FlexCare. “For over a decade, FlexCare and RightSourcing have worked hard to cultivate a strong and lasting partnership. We believe in the RightSourcing MSP model as it promotes placing the best nurse with a facility in the shortest amount of time. Winning this award confirms that FlexCare’s model of quality first continues to be a differentiator in healthcare staffing.”

Emerald Health Services and Alliance Recruiting Resources are recognized as the Gold Award winners for 2016. Emerald Health Services has been an integral part of RightSourcing’s supplier network for more than a decade, and a previous Platinum National Supplier Award winner. Emerald provides unparalleled account management and talent quality to hospitals throughout the nation. “Emerald Health Services is thrilled to be named 2016 Gold Supplier Award winner by RightSourcing USA,” Emerald senior vice president and Chief Revenue Officer Jake Dixon said. “Our daily goal at Emerald is simply to provide a unique experience for both our clients and employees alike. Having worked with RightSourcing for over a decade, we take pride in our ongoing collaboration as trusted partners, and we look forward to the continued delivery to RightSourcing’s Managed Service Programs.” Alliance Recruiting Resources is a newcomer to the National Supplier Awards, and is being recognized for their superb specialty support in the Locum Tenens category. “It is a privilege to be chosen as RightSourcing’s Gold Supplier Award winner for 2016,” said James Hamilton, Alliance president. “We are extremely proud of our Alliance team and appreciative of our providers who deliver quality care for our clients. Thank you again to RightSourcing and thank you Alliance family for continuing to do what’s right and always doing your best!”

MGA Healthcare is recognized as the Silver Award winner for 2016. MGA provides support to16 RightSourcing programs delivering exemplary customer service to both clients, as well as clinical and non-clinical staff. “MGA Healthcare differentiates itself by delivering quality workforce solutions and top-notch service to our clients and employees,” said David Zowine, president of MGA Healthcare. “It is a privilege to partner with RightSourcing. We are honored to be their 2016 Silver Supplier Award winner and anticipate many more years collaborating with them to supply quality and dependable staffing services.”

“We are pleased to recognize FlexCare, Emerald Health Services, Alliance Recruiting Resources, and MGA Healthcare for their unparalleled performance in the last year,” said Leanne Oatman, co-founder and president of RightSourcing. “The National Supplier Awards give us a chance -- through objective criteria -- to recognize our top supplier partners for their service excellence. Each plays a critical role in helping RightSourcing deliver the best talent and workforce solutions possible enabling our clients to focus on high-quality patient care. For their contributions, today we honor and appreciate their partnership.”

Suppliers seeking to join RightSourcing's prestigious Supplier Network are encouraged to fill out a Supplier Application. Healthcare systems seeking to reap the benefits of using a managed service provider are encouraged to contact RightSourcing to obtain a free Workforce Analysis.

About RightSourcing: RightSourcing is the recognized authority in vendor-neutral workforce solutions for healthcare organizations, providing clinical and non-clinical solutions that positively impact patient care. Launched in 2001, we serve over 250 locations, managing over $2B in contract labor spend. As the industry’s most-tenured managed service provider (MSP), we have proven success in achieving high fill rates, reducing costs, mitigating risks and creating efficiencies across the entire spectrum of clinical and non-clinical workers. We offer a wide range of high-touch, comprehensive solutions to acute care and behavioral health organizations, including contingent labor procurement, statement-of-work service, worker on-boarding/off-boarding, compliance/credentialing verification, worker misclassification and co-employment risk avoidance, actionable business analytics, and third-party payrolling.

Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/rightsourcing-inc

https://twitter.com/Right_Sourcing

https://www.facebook.com/rightsourcinginc/