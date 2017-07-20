Labor Day is drawing near, which means the annual Coast 2 Coast LIVE Music Conference is just around the corner. As the conference approaches, Coast 2 Coast has recently announced the feature guest speakers and panels that artist will be able to attend. One of the panels featured this year, title "To Sign Or Not To Sign", will cover the in's and out's of recording contracts and how they can both be beneficial or detrimental to a blossoming music career. The panel is scheduled to take place September 2nd between 2pm and 3pm and will feature Wendy Day & Matt Buser.

About Wendy Day: Wendy is an American entrepreneur, writer, and founder of Rap Coalition, an organization which helps negotiate deals for hip-hop artists.

Having brokered deals for the likes of Master P‘s No Limit Records, Cash Money Records, Eminem, David Banner, and more. Wendy Day’s clients have totaled well over a billion sales of sound recordings. Known as the only advocate for Hip-Hop artists during Rap’s “Golden Era”, she started a not-for-profit organization Rap Coalition to get early rap superstars out of ‘sharecropper’ record deals. Deals that rarely got these rappers paid, and often left them in debt to the tunes of millions of dollars based on the ‘major label math’ that has kept America’s biggest entertainment companies flush with cash, while leaving the scores of artists destitute, despite the fact that their music generated billions of dollars of income. Wendy Day’s work with the above named artists and independent labels has helped to make multimillionaires of all of them.

In the past, Day has managed the careers of Twista, David Banner, C-Murder, Slick Rick, Ras Kass, Killah Priest, and Fiend. As of 2015, it is reported that Wendy Day no longer manages rappers.

About Matt Buser, Esq.: Matt Buser is an Attorney under his own practice, Matthew W. Buser, PL. The majority of the firm’s practice focuses on the music industry (e.g., recording, publishing, performance, songwriting agreements), but also represents clients in film/TV, fashion and fine art. For its sports clients, the firm mainly focuses on drafting/negotiation of agreements, endorsements and sponsorships.

The complete list of panelists scheduled to attend this years Coast 2 Coast Music Conference.

Coast 2 Coast LIVE is the largest artist showcase in the world and tours the country looking for the next stars in all musical genres using our patented interactive platform. Coast 2 Coast LIVE puts the artist in front of celebrity judges to showcase their talents, while the judges give scores and feedback live via our interactive judging system on iPads, allowing artists to instantly get feedback on their performance and music from experts in their craft.

The Coast 2 Coast Music Conference is an annual networking event bringing together top industry DJs, producers, A&Rs, program directors and more to speak on formal panels and give practical advice to developing independent artists. The conference also features workshops, showcase events, DJ Battles, Model Contest, Afterparties and the grand finale VIP Yacht Cruise through beautiful Miami and the Biscayne Bay! All of this leads up to our World Championships showcase, where the top performer of the year will be crowned and awarded a cash prize of $25,000 as well as an exclusive record deal with Coast 2 Coast.

