Employing Network, an innovative executive recruitment company whose proprietary platform provides its members with a unique and confidential way to market their skills and open themselves to opportunities, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. Employing Network Inc reported a 12% increase in membership over 1st quarter 2017 and a 120% growth in membership from 2016. For those seeking new opportunities, the new quarter saw a 33% increase in the number of positions posted on the site, with the average compensation for those opportunities increasing to $165,000 per year.

During the 2nd quarter, Employing Network also received extremely positive feedback. The company’s newest executive members completed surveys reflecting a 96% satisfaction rating following three months of using the site, and 77% of current active members reported finding a new opportunity as a direct result of having used the platform.

These positive results have led the company to embark on additional innovations to further enhance the services it provides. Employing Network Inc has announced that it is undertaking major upgrades to its networking platform, with its next update scheduled to be released in September. “The improvements are expected to include a new messaging platform that will allow executives to connect directly to hiring managers, as well as an expanded full-time executive job opportunities section,” said Sophia Chang, Vice President of Employing Network.

“At Employing Network, finding ways to help executives connect directly with decision makers is our number one goal. We are always working to facilitate communication and make the process both more efficient and more satisfactory for all of our stakeholders. To that end, we are continuously making improvements in our platform,” added Chang.

It is Employing Network’s mission to connect exceptional talent with exceptional companies. The company provides executive search services for both full time leadership positions and for board placements. It also provides a networking platform. All are specifically designed for senior-level leadership talent. Membership is highly selective and requires an application process. Positions listed on the site are restricted to a minimum of $100K+ in compensation. To date the company has a membership list that includes tens of thousands of the world’s most respected industry leaders, and has brought them together with over 70,000 of the world’s top companies and thousands of the most elite executive recruiters. The success of the 2nd quarter promises continued success in meeting the company’s objectives and puts Employing Network in a good position to achieve its future goals.

At Employing Network, our work brings executive leaders and the organizations that need their guidance together. With only the most experienced and talented leadership talent forming our network and clients ranging from entrepreneurial startups to non-profit boards and Fortune 500 corporations, our goal is clear: to identify matches that combine the very best in executive leadership with the most exceptional organizations. For more information, please visit https://www.employing.net

